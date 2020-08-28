LEWISBURG — The Athletic Department at Lewisburg Area High School on Thursday announced that an agreement with Selinsgrove Area High School has been reached and the Green Dragons will play home football games this year at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium, home of the Seals.
The move was necessary in the wake of the Patriot League, and Bucknell University, canceling fall sports for 2020. Lewisburg typically used Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium for home games.
Lewisburg’s home slate includes the season opener, Friday, Sept. 11, with Central Columbia. Other home games include Friday, Sept. 18, Mifflinburg; Saturday, Oct. 3, Midd-West; and Friday, Oct. 23, Loyalsock.
This year’s high school football schedule is a league-only slate for Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference schools. Eight games are scheduled.
(0) comments
