BLOOMSBURG - Senior outfielder Cole Swiger (Maple Glen/Upper Dublin) of the Bloomsburg University baseball team has been named to the 2020 Academic All-America Division II Baseball Second Team as announced and selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The CoSIDA Academic All-America® honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
It marks the first Academic All-America designation for Swiger in his collegiate career. He was the only student-athlete from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) to earn a spot on any of the three baseball teams chosen. Swiger also becomes just the second Huskies' baseball player to receive the honor in program history as he joins Robert Stackhouse, who was also named to the Second Team back in 1977.
Despite the cancellation of spring competition during COVID-19, CoSIDA continued its sponsorship of the Academic All-America awards program. Student-athletes were selected based on career statistics.
Swiger will go down as one of Bloomsburg's best all-around players - statistically - in program history. All told, he is a .306 lifetime hitter with 162 hits in 529 at-bats. Swiger ranks fifth all-time in runs scored (127) and home runs (21), seventh all-time in doubles (40), ninth all-time in stolen bases (37), and tenth all-time in RBI (122).
The senior outfielder earned All-PSAC East Second Team honors in 2018 after batting a career-best .339 while also posting career-highs in runs scored (50), hits (62), and doubles (18). In 2019, Swiger established new career-highs in home runs (8) and runs batted in (47). He was off to a strong start in 2020 by going 10-of-31 (.323) with a team-high ten runs scored through the first ten games. He also was tied for the team lead in home runs (2) and was second in runs batted in (9).
Majoring in finance, Swiger boasts a cumulative grade point average of 3.55 and has been a three-time D2 ADA scholar-athlete and a three-time PSAC scholar-athlete. Last month, Swiger earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team for the second consecutive season, making him eligible for the Academic All-America® distinction.
The Division II Academic All-America program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Division II Academic All-America® teams program.
