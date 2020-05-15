WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Kayla Kline, a Mifflinburg graduate, became the first Lycoming College student-athlete to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District honors in two sports in the same season on Thursday as the organization announced its softball all-district teams with Kline earning a spot on the Division III District 4 team as an infielder.
Kline was also a member of the CoSIDA Academic Division III All-District 4 team in basketball in February, an honor she repeated after also earning the honor in 2019.
Just six weeks after a knee injury ended her basketball career, Kline was serving as the cleanup hitter and shortstop for the softball team to start the 2020 season. On the opening night of the season, she crushed a homer to center field against Fitchburg State. The next day, she hit a game-tying three run triple in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Warriors to a dramatic win against Norwich. By the end of the week, she was hitting .462 with nine runs, four doubles, a triple, two homers and 12 RBI to go with a gaudy .923 slugging percentage, but the season stopped abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kline finished her career with a school-record .457 career batting average, a .490 on-base percentage and 193 total bases while playing in just 82 games. She is second with 126 career hits and 10 home runs, fifth with 23 doubles and seven triples and sixth with 64 RBI and 73 runs.
Perhaps the most accomplished career in the softball program’s 31-year history, Kline set six single-season school records as a freshman when she had a 25-game hitting streak, 137 at bats, 61 hits, 38 runs, 89 total bases, 103 assists and 12 doubles. After missing her sophomore year due to an injury, she came back to hit .469, starting the year on another 25-game hitting streak, while driving in 30 runs, hitting four homers and slugging .708 to earn her second First Team All-MAC Commonwealth accolades. She also was named Third Team NFCA All-East Region.
Kline is the ninth Warrior to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District honors from the softball program and the first since both Nikki Marianelli and Kristi Weaver were selected in 2015.
She is the only player in the school’s history with 1,000 points in basketball and 100 hits in softball. She is the only basketball player to earn two CoSIDA Academic All-District awards and only the fourth athlete in school history to win three CoSIDA Academic All-District awards in a career, joining volleyball’s Amanda Hollenbacher (1997-99), wrestling’s Brandon Conrad (2016-18) and football’s Cody Botts (2017-19), also a Mifflinburg Area graduate.
The accounting major was also a seven-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll, a two-time Academic All-MAC selection, a three-time NFCA Scholar Athlete and a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society. She is the 18th basketball player to earn the Most Outstanding Female Athlete award and the eighth softball player.
