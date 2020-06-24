BLOOMSBURG — Becca Cubbler of the Bloomsburg University women’s swimming team has been named the 2019-20 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Pete Nevins Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year as announced by the league office this week.
She becomes just the third student-athlete — male or female — from Bloomsburg to earn the honor since the award’s inception during the 1990-91 season.
The PSAC Pete Nevins Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards are presented to the top student-athletes who have achieved at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average while competing at an outstanding athletic level. Student-athletes must have been recognized as a conference Fall, Winter, or Spring Top Ten Award Winner to be eligible for the honor. The Scholar-Athletes of the Year are nominated — and selected — by the league’s sports information directors and were renamed in 2007 to honor East Stroudsburg’s long-time sports information director, Pete Nevins, who passed away earlier that year.
Cubbler joins Tom Kuntzleman (wrestling) in 1990-91 and Shelly Miller (field hockey/softball) in 1994-95 as winners of the honor. She also becomes the first female recipient from an Eastern Division institution since Shippensburg’s Neely Spence earned the accolade in 2010-11 and 2011-12.
Cubbler wrapped up a sensational four-year career with the Huskies by earning three All-American honors at the 2020 NCAA Division II National Championships. The senior placed tenth in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:02.63 in the only event she was able to compete in at the championships. However, based on adjusted criteria announced following the cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cubbler earned two more All-American nods in the events she was also invited to participate in, finishing 11th in the 500-yard freestyle (4:53.82) and 16th in the 1650-yard freestyle (17:00.21). Before the NCAAs, Cubbler won her first career individual title at the PSAC championships after finishing first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.14).
Also, at this year’s conference championships, Cubbler was a six-time All-PSAC honoree after winning the 200-yard freestyle and finishing second in the 500-yard freestyle, 1000-yard freestyle, and 1650-yard freestyle. She also was a part of the 800-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard medley relay teams that finished third at the conference meet.
Cubbler graduates as one of the top swimmers in program history. She wraps up her brilliant career as a six-time All-American, an 18-time All-PSAC honoree, a two-time PSAC Champion, and competed at the NCAA Division II National Championships in each of her four seasons. She also owns six school records — the 200-yard freestyle, the 500-yard freestyle, the 1000-yard freestyle, the 400-yard medley relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay, and the 800-yard freestyle relay.
Out of the pool, Cubbler is a three-time D2 ADA Scholar-Athlete, a four-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete, a three-time NCAA Academic All-American, a two-time College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) First Team Academic All-American®, and a two-time member of the PSAC Winter Top Ten list.
Cubbler, who majors in early childhood education and special education, finished out her four-year career with a 3.91 cumulative GPA.
Last week, Cubbler became the 11th different student-athlete ever at Bloomsburg to capture the Academic All-America honor from CoSIDA in back-to-back seasons. However, she became the first female in school history — third overall — to earn First Team Academic All-America honors in consecutive years. Only a pair of men’s soccer student-athletes — Bryce Shaffer (2011, 2012) and Josh Smith (2015, 2016) — accomplished that feat prior to Cubbler.
