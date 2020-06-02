LOCK HAVEN – Standout Laurel Moyer (Lock Haven/Central Mountain) of the Lock Haven University women’s cross country and track & field teams has earned 2019-20 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District honors. Moyer was named to the Division II All-District 2 team.
District 2 is made up of schools from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), Mountain East Conference (MEC) and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). Moyer was one of 10 student-athletes named to the District 2 Academic All-District Team. In order to be eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in academic standing and athletic eligibility, must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30 and must have significant athletic credentials.
Overall, the 2019-20 athletic year was good to Moyer, who in April was named LHU’s overall female student-athlete MVP for the year.
On the cross country course in the fall (’19), Moyer finished third at both the PSAC and Atlantic Region Championships before making her debut at the NCAA Championship meet. Her third-place finish at the regional championship marked the best individual finish in school history and her third-place showing at the conference meet was the best finish individually since 1981.
During the 2019-20 indoor season, Moyer capped the season with a PSAC title in the 5,000-meter run, winning the championship by over 14 seconds. At the PSAC Championships, she also placed second in the mile and 3,000-meter run. Moyer ran to three school records during the indoor season.
Before the 2020 outdoor season was canceled because of the global coronavirus pandemic, Moyer competed in one race, a race she won by over three minutes. That winning 10,000-meter effort in the season-opener in March proved to be the best PSAC mark of 2020 in the event.
