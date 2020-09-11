Girls tennis Lewisburg 4 Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Bekah Vance and Ayra Tufail won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 2 singles as Lewisburg topped Mifflinburg in girls tennis action Thursday at Mifflinburg.
Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman and Mia Kazakavage and Katelyn Fessler won at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles.
Mifflinburg got a win at No. 3 singles with Rockell Keister.
Lewisburg improved to 1-3 while Mifflinburg fell to 0-5.
Lewisburg 4, Mifflinburg 1
at Mifflinburg Singles 1. Bekah Vance (Lew) def. Destiny Jones (Miff) 6-2, 6-2 2. Ayra Tufail (Lew) def. Kylie Vasbinder (Miff) 6-1, 6-1 3. Rockell Keister (Miff) def. Sofia Waughen (Lew) 7-5, 6-3 Doubles 1. Grace Hilkert/Bridget Kinnaman (Lew) def. Rebecca Reimer/Kooper Haines (Miff) 6-0, 6-2 2. Mia Kazakauge/Katelyn Fessler (Lew) def. Kassidy Reedy/Alexis Scopelliti (Miff) 7-5, 6-0
Williamsport 3 Milton 2
WILLIAMSPORT — Alanna Stamm cruised at No. 1 singles and Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell scored a three-set win at No. 1 doubles, but the Millionaires held serve at home Thursday in girls tennis action.
Milton hits the courts this morning at home with Central Columbia
Williams 3, Milton 2
at Williamsport Singles No. 1 Alanna Stamm (M) def. Mary Kathryn Hillman 6-0, 6-2 No. 2 Breanna Chicas (W) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-1, 7-6 No. 3 Allyson McCann (W) def. Maddy Nicholas 6-2, 6-4 Doubles No. 1 Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell (M) def. Emma Campbell and Shay Robinson 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 No. 1.Mairead Ferry and Abby Robertson (W) def. Lydia Crawford and Addy Ayala 6-3, 6-1
Boys/girls golf Lewisburg 167 Shikellamy 217
LEWISBURG — Sean Kelly paced the Green Dragons with a 2-over 38 and Nick Mahoney carded a 41 as Lewisburg topped Selinsgrove Thursday at Bucknell Golf Club.
Will Gronlund added a 43 and Ava Markunas fired a 44 for the Dragons.
Shikellamy was paced by Josh King’s 49.
The Dragons are back in action Monday at home with Mifflinburg.
Lewisburg Sean Kelly 38, Nick Mahoney 41, Will Gronlund 43, Ava Markunas 44: 167 Shikellamy Josh King 49, CJ Doebler 51, Ben Heemstra 58, Camren Vovakes 59
Milton 187 Loyalsock 190
MILTON — Cade Wirnsberger fired a 45 to lead the Milton golf team to its first victory of the season Wednesday at Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton.
Carter Fedder shot a 46, Jeneka Day a 47, Chase Hoffman a 49 and Camden Scoggins shot a 66.
