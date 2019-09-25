TURBOTVILLE — Seth Yoder scored off an assist by Brodey Scoggins with 20:06 remaining in the game to give Milton a 3-2 Heartland-II victory over Warrior Run on Tuesday.
“The game-winning goal was Yoder’s first varsity goal. It was a wild game with a ton of heart and effort from both teams,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder. “Warrior Run is a very good team.”
Warrior Run (5-5, 3-3 HAC-II) carried a 2-1 lead into the second half, but Milton (6-3, 4-2) responded with a direct kick from Tyler Hendershot with 24:54 left to tie the game at 2.
Carter Lilley got the Black Panthers on the board first with an unassisted goal just 6:23 into the game.
Alex Hazzoum then scored twice, with 18:48 left in the first half off an assist from Brendan Geiger and then again 7:12 into the second half, to give the Defenders a one-goal lead but it didn’t last long.
“Warrior Run was missing a few key players, so I’m sure the next time we meet will be a very tough game,” said coach Yoder. “It was a very big win for our program moving forward, and the first time we have beaten Warrior Run in a long time.”
Milton next hosts Muncy in a nonleague matchup at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Warrior Run will host Lewisburg also on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Milton 3, Warrior Run 2
at Warrior Run
First half
Milt-Carter Lilley, unassisted, 33:37. WR-Alex Hazzoum, assist Brendan Geiger, 18:28.
Second half
WR-A. Hazzoum, unassisted, 32:48. Milt-Tyler Hendershot, direct kick, 24:54. Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Brodey Scoggins, 20:06.
Corners: WR, 6-3; Saves:
Milton, Colton Loreman, 12; WR, Jacob Yoder, 5.
Mifflinburg 4
Shikellamy 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats picked up their first conference win of the season as Kellen Beck scored twice to lead the hosts to the HAC-I victory over the Braves.
Beck along with Brandon Linn scored first-half goals to give Mifflinburg (2-7-1, 1-4-1 HAC-I) a 2-0 halftime lead.
In the second half the Wildcats blew the game open as Dylan Linn and Beck both found the back of the net, with Beck’s goal coming off an Ethan Hendricks’s second assist of the game.
Mifflinburg, which also got two saves from Ryder Maurer in the shutout, next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 0
at Mifflinburg
First half
M-Brandon Linn, assist Dylan Linn, 12:00. M-Kellen Beck, assist Ethan Hendricks, 10:00.
Second half
M-D. Linn, unassisted, 30:00. M-Beck, Hendricks, 7:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 8-2; Corners: Mifflinburg, 6-1; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Ryder Maurer, 2; Shikellamy, Bryce Heller, 4.
Lewisburg 6
Central Columbia 0
ALMEDIA — Anthony Bhangdia recorded a hat trick and Anton Permyashkin scored twice as the Green Dragons rolled to a HAC-II victory over the Blue Jays.
Bhangdia scored twice in the first half, and Ben Liscum also scored to give Lewisburg (8-0-1, 6-0 HAC-II) a 3-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Bhangdia completed his hat trick while Permyashkin scored both of his goals to put the game away for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 6, Central Columbia 0
at Central Columbia
First half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Alan Daniel, 37:51. Lew-Bhangdia, unassisted, 28:38. Lew-Ben Liscum, assist Daniel, :42.
Second half
Lew-Anton Permyashkin, assist Liscum, 31:11. Lew-Permyashkin, assist Carter Hoover, 18:07. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 11:20.
Shots: Lewisburg, 20-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 4-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 1; CC, Maddix Karnes and Griffin Knelly), 4.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 1-0.
Meadowbrook Christian 10
Lincoln Leadership Acad. 0
MILTON — Dillon Stokes scored five goals to lead the Lions to the nonleague victory.
Elijah Trutt and Estaban Garcia scored two goals apiece to Meadowbrook Christian (3-8), which next hosts Northumberland Christian at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Christian 10, Lincoln Leadership Acad. 0
at Milton
First half
MC-Elijah Trutt, unassisted, 32:48. MC-Estaban Garcia, unassisted, 25:54. MC-Jacob Reed, unassisted, 22:58. MC-Dillon Stokes, unassisted, 19:54. MC-Stokes, unassisted, 17:08. MC-Stokes, unassisted, 12:36. MC-Garcia, unassisted, 1:09. MC-Stokes, unassisted, :23.
Second half
MC-Stokes, unassisted, 5:20. MC-Trutt, unassisted, 33:19.
Shots: MC, 19-3; Corners: MC, 13-3; Saves:
MC, Michael Eager, 3; LLA, Anthony Madina, 9.
Girls soccerMeadowbrook Chr. 7,
Lincoln Leadership Acad. 0
MILTON — Amelia Yordy three goals — all in the first half — to help lead the Lions to the non-league victory.
In addition to Yordy’s three scores, Meadowbrook Christian (8-3) also got first-half goals from Laurel Shipman and Noelle Reichard along with an own goal.
Jackie Stokes added a second-half goal for the Lions, who next host Northumberland Christian at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 7, Lincoln Leadership Acad. 0at Milton
First half
MC-Laurel Shipman, assist Masy Devlin, 34:37. MC-Amelia Yordy, unsassisted, 34:05. MC-Own goal, 29:38. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 27:03. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 2:08.
Second half
MC-Jackie Stokes, unassisted, 18:14.
Shots: MC, 13-1; Corners: MC, 6-0; Saves:
MC, Shelby Hartman, 1; LLA, 0.
Field hockeyWarrior Run 4
Milton 0
TURBOTVILLE — Second-half goals from Jordyn Hill, Abby Lapp and Brilee Slodysko lifted the Defenders to the HAC crossover victory over the Black Panthers on senior night.
Zoe Miller also scored in the first half for Warrior Run, which also got two assists from Lapp and seven saves from Rachel Yohn to get the shutout.
Warrior Run is next at Muncy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Milton travels to Midd-West for its next game also at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run 4, Milton 0
at Warrior Run
First half
WR-Zoe Miller, unassisted, 7:01.
Second half
WR-Jordyn Hill, assist Abby Lapp, 25:07. WR-Lapp, unassisted, 8:37. WR-Brilee Slodysko, assist Lapp, 3:01.
Shots: WR, 26-7; Corners: WR, 16-3; Saves:
WR, Rachel Yohn, 7; Milton, Larissa Shearer, 25. JV score: 0-0.
Girls tennisMontgomery 4
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats got a win at No. 1 singles from Abby Underhill to highlight the HAC-I matchup against the Red Raiders.
Underhill beat Saige Whipple, 6-2, 6-3, to lead Mifflinburg (2-11), which next plays at Milton at 4 p.m. today.
Montgomery 4, Mifflinburg 1
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Abby Underhill (Miff) def. Saige Whipple, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Brooke Bartlow (Mont) def. Kiara Gilroy, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Emily Wolfgang (Mont) def. Rockell Keister, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Clara Ulrich-Jenna Waring (Mont) def. Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Iris Keister-Jaelyn Woods (Mont) def. Sylvia Rishel-Tayah Lamey, 6-0, 6-0.
Boys/girls cross countryWarrior Run wins six of eight racesCATAWISSA — Behind a first-place finish by Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run claimed five of the top nine finishes to take four wins on the day.
Trapani crossed the line in 18:06, while Emma Miller was third in 19:56, Mikaela Majcher was fifth in 20:49, Alanna Ranck was sixth in 20:50 and Alyssa Hoffman was ninth in 21:46.
Mifflinburg’s girls didn’t fare quite as well, but the Wildcats were led by 13th-place finish by Marissa Allen in 22:10.
On the boys side, Warrior Run went 2-2 against Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Southern Columbia and Williamsport.
Caden Dufrene paced the Defenders with a third-place finish in 17:12, while Andrew Adams crossed the line sixth in 18:00.
Carson Brubaker led Mifflinburg by finishing 11th in 19:00, plus Daniel Reimer was 12th in 19:00 and Izaak Grodotzke was 14th in 19:07 for the Wildcats.
BOYS
Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 50
Warrior Run 24, Southern Columbia 33
Williamsport 19, Warrior Run 37
Mifflinburg 21, Southern Columbia 34
Mifflinburg 19, Warrior Run 37
at Southern Columbia
Top 10 finishers and locals only: 1. Henry Lyon, Will, 16:24; 2. Owen Mahon, Will, 17:07; 3. Caden Dufrene, WR, 17:12; 4. Ethan Holcomb, Will, 17:17; 5. Justin Fulmer, Will, 17:42; 6. Andrew Adams, WR, 18:00; 7. Cody Spiegel, Will, 18:05; 8. Brady Reese, SC, 18:07; 9. Gavin Furey, Will, 18:07; 10. Shaheem Hill, Will, 18:35; 11. Carson Brubaker, Miff, 19:00; 12. Daniel Reimer, Miff, 19:00; 14. Izaak Grodotzke, Miff, 19:07; 15. Tyler Foltz, Miff, 19:09; 18. Jason Wood, WR, 19:31; 20. Liam Boyar, WR, 19:34; 21. Harrison Abram, Miff, 19:42; 33. Dominic Dorman, Miff, 21:05; 40. Omar Whiting, Miff, 22:25; 41. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 22:27; 42. Alex Miller, Miff, 22:31.
GIRLS
Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 48
Warrior Run 15, Southern Columbia 48
Warrior Run 24, Williamsport 30
Southern Columbia 24, Mifflinburg 31
Warrior Run 16, Mifflinburg 43
Midd-West 26, Mifflinburg 29
at Southern Columbia
Top 10 finishes and locals only: 1. Lauren Trapani, WR, 18:06; 2. Lydia Smith, Will, 19:34; 3. Emma Miller, WR, 19:56; 4. Karlyn Brue, Will, 20:29; 5. Mikaela Majcher, WR, 20:49; 6. Alanna Ranck, WR, 20:50; 7. Ellie Fisher, EWill, 20:52; 8. Emily Hale, Will, 21:03; 9. Alyssa Hoffman, WR, 21:45; 10. Lydia Bowersox, MW, 21:50; 12. Cameron Trapani, WR, 22:00; 13. Marissa Allen, Miff, 22:10; 16. Madison Blickley, WR, 22:59; 19. Kara Hoffman, WR, 23:28; 29. Cassie Ebersole, Miff, 25:17; 33. Ashley Haberman, Miff, 25:47; 34. Alexis Scopelliti, Miff, 25:48; 36. Kendall Houtz, Miff, 26:01; 39. Kailie Stephens, Miff, 27:34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.