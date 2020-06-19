BLOOMSBURG — Senior Becca Cubbler (Royersford/Spring-Ford) of the Bloomsburg University women’s swimming team has been named to the 2019-20 Academic All-America Division II At-Large First Team as announced and selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The CoSIDA Academic All-America honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and academically.
Sports included in the at-large classification are: women’s beach volleyball, women’s bowling, women’s rowing, men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rifle, men’s and women’s skiing, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s water polo, and men’s wrestling.
Cubbler becomes the 11th different student-athlete ever at Bloomsburg to capture the Academic All-America honor in back-to-back seasons. However, she is the first female in school history — third overall — to earn First Team Academic All-America® honors in consecutive years. Only a pair of men’s soccer student-athletes — Bryce Shaffer (2011, 2012) and Josh Smith (2015, 2016) — accomplished that feat prior to Cubbler.
Cubbler wrapped up a sensational four-year career with the Huskies by earning three All-American honors at the 2020 NCAA Division II National Championships. The senior placed tenth in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:02.63 in the only event she was able to compete in at the championships. However, based on adjusted criteria announced following the cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cubbler earned two more All-American nods in the events she was also invited to participate in, finishing 11th in the 500-yard freestyle (4:53.82) and 16th in the 1650-yard freestyle (17:00.21). Before the NCAAs, Cubbler won her first career individual title at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championships after finishing first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.14).
Also, at this year’s conference championships, Cubbler was a six-time All-PSAC honoree after winning the 200-yard freestyle and finishing second in the 500-yard freestyle, 1000-yard freestyle, and 1650-yard freestyle. She also was a part of the 800-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard medley relay teams that finished third at the conference meet.
Cubbler graduates as one of the top swimmers in program history. She wraps up her brilliant career as a six-time All-American, an 18-time All-PSAC honoree, a two-time PSAC Champion, and competed at the NCAA Division II National Championships in each of her four seasons. She also owns six school records — the 200-yard freestyle, the 500-yard freestyle, the 1000-yard freestyle, the 400-yard medley relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay, and the 800-yard freestyle relay.
Out of the pool, Cubbler is a three-time D2 ADA Scholar-Athlete, a three-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete, a three-time NCAA Academic All-American, and earned CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-America® First Team honors last season. She has also been named to the PSAC Winter Top Ten list in each of her last two seasons.
Cubbler, who majors in early childhood education and special education, finished out her four-year career with a 3.91 cumulative GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.