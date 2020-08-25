Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ Miami 12 11 .522 1½ New York 12 14 .462 3 Washington 11 15 .423 4 Philadelphia 10 14 .417 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 18 10 .643 _ St. Louis 10 8 .556 3 Milwaukee 12 15 .444 5½ Cincinnati 11 16 .407 6½ Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _ San Diego 18 12 .600 4 Colorado 14 15 .483 7½ San Francisco 14 16 .467 8 Arizona 13 17 .433 9

Monday’s Games

Miami 11, Washington 8 Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3 Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2 St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3 Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 0-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 2-4) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 19 11 .633 _ New York 16 9 .640 ½ Toronto 14 13 .519 3½ Baltimore 14 14 .500 4 Boston 9 20 .310 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 10 .667 _ Chicago 17 12 .586 2½ Cleveland 17 12 .586 2½ Detroit 11 16 .407 7½ Kansas City 11 18 .379 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 20 10 .667 _ Houston 16 13 .552 3½ Texas 11 17 .393 8 Seattle 11 19 .367 9 Los Angeles 9 21 .300 11

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4 Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3 Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2 Texas 3, Oakland 2 St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3 Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m. Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Houston (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Home team listed last

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 4, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 2, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 2, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Utah 3, Denver 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Utah vs. Denver, 6:30 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Toronto vs. Boston Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 10 4 .714 — Connecticut 6 8 .429 4 Indiana 5 8 .385 4½ Washington 4 9 .308 5½ Atlanta 3 11 .214 7 New York 1 12 .077 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 11 3 .786 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 ½ Los Angeles 10 3 .769 ½ Minnesota 9 4 .692 1½ Phoenix 7 7 .500 4 Dallas 5 9 .357 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 9 p.m. Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday’s Games Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas at New York, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto

(6)N.Y. Islanders 1, (1)Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon x-Monday, Aug. 31: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD (4)Boston 1, (2)Tampa Bay 0 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 0 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8 p.m. x-Monday, Aug. 31: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD (3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 0 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD x-Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Announced the promotion of Noah Garden to chief revenue officer and Chris Marinak to chief operations and strategy officer. American League CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site. Activated C Sandy Leon from the family medical emergency list. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP James Paxton and SS Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 21. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Jordan Weems and C Jonah Heim from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Paul Blackburn and C Austin Allen to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Toronto for cash considerations. TEXAS RANGERS — Activated C Robinson Chirinos from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Leody Taveras from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jesse Chavez on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 23. Designated INF/OF Rob Refsnyder for assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated LHP Thomas Pannone for assignment. Placed RHP Trent Thornton on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Travis Bergen from alternate training site. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Merill Kelly on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Riley Smith from alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Robert Stephenson from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Cody Reed for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Transferred RHP Joe Harvey from the 10-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz, RHP Jorge Guzman and Jesus Tinoco from alternate training site. Optioned SS Eddy Alvarez and LHP Brandon Leibrandt to alternate training site. Placed LHP Stephen Tarpley on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 22. Designated RHP Sterling Sharp for assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer of waivers from Detroit. Designated CF Guillermo Heredia for assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Joe Harvey from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released RF Hunter Pence. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site. Placed LHP Seth Romero on the 10-day IL. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Fired coach Brett Brown. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Released G Jamon Brown. BUFFALO BILLS — Placed CB Ike Brown on the reserve/retire list. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Tim Sinclair public address announcer. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Andrew Vollert from the commissioner's exempt list. Waived WR Chad Williams with an injury designation. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DE Curtis Weaver with an injury designation. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-Signed K Nick Folk. Signed DL Michael Barnett. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed CB Johnson Bademosi on injured reserve. HOCKEY NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Eeli Tolvanen to Jokerit (Kontinental Hockey League) until the start of training camp for the 2020-21 NHL season. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Suspended Atlanta United D Franco Escobar for one match and fined an undisclosed amount for violent conduct against Nashville SC F Dominique Badji in an Aug. 22 match. Suspended New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena for three games and fined $15,000 for unacceptable conduct and use of inappropriate language against officials after a July 25 match against Philadelphia. AUSTIN FC — Signed F Cecilio Dominguez. National Women's Soccer League WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Kris Ward team tactical analysis and player performance development coach. Auto racing Go Kart Results Saturday at Penns Creek Raceway Park JR. PREDATOR: 1. Jaylin Brown 2. Bryce Barr 3. Darrin Adair CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Ty Devore 2. Cash Leiby 3. Hoyt Black DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Delaine Linn 3. Cindy Strawser ANIMAL 375: 1. Zack Snyder 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Mason Jones CLONE 375: 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Lucas Bowersox 3. Gideon Manbeck ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Easton Hartman 3. Zachary Wagner ADULT CAGED: 1. Frank Drumm 2. Josh Fultz PREDATOR 375 (Feature 1): 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Ryan Madagan 3. Kyle Rapp PREDATOR 375 (Feature 2): 1. Kyle Rapp 2. Ryan Madagan 3. Evan Madagan FLAT 350: 1. Zach Nace 2. Matt Burd 3. Bob Nace ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Matt Myers 2. Nakiaya Kerstetter 3. Dreden Berkheimer ROOKIE 2: 1. Lathan Good 2. Chase Hendricks 3. Jaxtyn Thomas PREDATOR 410: 1. Wayne Ulrich 2. Robert Black 3. Travis Myers WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. David Steele CLONE 340: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Dylan Starr 3. David Graybill III JR. CAGED: 1. Damian Hahn EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Brian Schutt ROOKIE 1: 1. Trevor Zook JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Zane Snyder 2. Brock Hammaker 3. Darrin Adair KID KARTS: 1. Rayce Weirick RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. David Graybill Jr. 2. David Graybill III 3. Ice Man

