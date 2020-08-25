Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ Miami 12 11 .522 1½ New York 12 14 .462 3 Washington 11 15 .423 4 Philadelphia 10 14 .417 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 18 10 .643 _ St. Louis 10 8 .556 3 Milwaukee 12 15 .444 5½ Cincinnati 11 16 .407 6½ Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 9
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _ San Diego 18 12 .600 4 Colorado 14 15 .483 7½ San Francisco 14 16 .467 8 Arizona 13 17 .433 9
Monday’s Games
Miami 11, Washington 8 Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3 Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2 St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3 Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 0-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 2-4) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 19 11 .633 _ New York 16 9 .640 ½ Toronto 14 13 .519 3½ Baltimore 14 14 .500 4 Boston 9 20 .310 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 10 .667 _ Chicago 17 12 .586 2½ Cleveland 17 12 .586 2½ Detroit 11 16 .407 7½ Kansas City 11 18 .379 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 20 10 .667 _ Houston 16 13 .552 3½ Texas 11 17 .393 8 Seattle 11 19 .367 9 Los Angeles 9 21 .300 11
Monday’s Games
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4 Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3 Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2 Texas 3, Oakland 2 St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3 Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m. Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Houston (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Home team listed last
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 4, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 2, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 2, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Utah 3, Denver 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Utah vs. Denver, 6:30 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Toronto vs. Boston Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 4 .714 — Connecticut 6 8 .429 4 Indiana 5 8 .385 4½ Washington 4 9 .308 5½ Atlanta 3 11 .214 7 New York 1 12 .077 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 11 3 .786 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 ½ Los Angeles 10 3 .769 ½ Minnesota 9 4 .692 1½ Phoenix 7 7 .500 4 Dallas 5 9 .357 6
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 9 p.m. Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday’s Games Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas at New York, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
(6)N.Y. Islanders 1, (1)Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon x-Monday, Aug. 31: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD (4)Boston 1, (2)Tampa Bay 0 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta
