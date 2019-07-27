TURBOTVILLE — When Warrior Run’s Major Division All-Stars fell to Danville by 10 runs in just the second game of the District 13 Tournament, little did anyone know that it would set off a historic run for the Northumberland County team.
What ensued was not just the first District 13 championship for the program, but the Section 3 title as well that qualified the team for the Little League Baseball Pennsylvania State Tournament in Camp Hill.
Although Warrior Run’s dream of a state championship ended after a 10-4 loss to Newtown-Edgemont in the third game of the tournament, the memories that journey provided will last a lifetime for manager Derrick Zechman and his players.
District 13 Tournament
Win No. 1 for Warrior Run came in the form of a 4-1 victory over Mifflinburg on June 29. Griffin Harrington struck out 13 in 4 1/3 innings to go along with a 2-for-3 day that included a solo home run in the first inning. Back-to-back two-out doubles by Chase Knarr and Landon Polcyn in the fourth broke a 1-all tie and gave WR the lead for good.
After a 15-5 loss to Danville four days later sent the team into the elimination bracket, Warrior Run bounced back with an 8-1 triumph over Snyder County on July 1.
Following that win, Warrior Run faced Mifflinburg once again in the tournament. This time around the score was a lot closer. However, the result was still the same.
Warrior Run pulled out a tense, 2-1 win on July 3 when Chase Knarr hit a two-out, RBI double to bring home Tyler Ulrich with the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. In addition to his heroics at the plate, Knarr also pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to get the win. In the 10 batters he faced, Knarr struck out six.
By knocking Mifflinburg out of the tournament, Warrior Run met up with Danville once again in a rematch of what would be the worst loss of the postseason for the state qualifiers.
Warrior Run, as well as Harrington, didn’t let Danville stay in the game for long as the lanky pitcher/catcher/first baseman batted 4-for-4 with two homers and seven RBI in a 12-1 win. Harrington hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to end the game early and as well as give himself the pitching victory.
Next came undefeated Central Columbia in the final.
In the first game on July 7, a 10-3 victory, Zamir Keyes had the big blow with a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the fourth inning. Tyler Ulrich and Chase Knarr both went 3-for-4 at the plate, and Landon Polcyn got the win in relief.
The second and deciding game for the District 13 championship on July 9 began with an RBI triple from Brayden Gower in the first inning. Later, back-to-back RBI singles by Polcyn and Cohen Zechman helped result in a 5-1 lead before an RBI single by Harrington and a two-run fielder’s choice hit into by Polcyn gave Warrior Run all the runs it needed to claim the District 13 championship at East Snyder Park’s DeWire Field.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I’m so proud of these kids. We set out for this journey with our backs against the wall five games in a row, and we answered the call every game, every game,” said manager Zechman following the game.
“It’s tough to (come back and win the title) when you drop into the elimination bracket after your second game (a 15-5 loss to Danville on June 29). We actually got hot and we were resilient, and the sticks really picked up.”
Section 3 Tournament
Warrior Run picked right up where it left off in the district tournament by opening with a 4-0 victory over Orwigsburg on July 13 back at East Snyder Park.
The following day saw Warrior Run take a 5-3 win over Keystone as Polcyn hit a three-run homer in the first inning to get the team off and running. Later, a fielder’s choice RBI from Cohen Zechman and an RBI single by Cooper Wilkins came in the third to provide the margin of victory for the champs.
Just the second loss of the postseason followed for Warrior Run when Orwigsburg batted around in the third inning to score five runs in a 6-5 victory on July 16.
Warrior Run would rebound once again, and claim the section title in the process, when it hit three home runs in a 9-5 victory over Orwigsburg in the rematch on July 17.
First, Gower hit a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning. Knarr followed with a three-run blast in the second inning before Ulrich put the game away with a solo homer in the sixth.
“I’m just so proud of every kid. It’s been an unbelievable journey. We set out to make history just by winning the first district title. After districts we reset our goals and thought, ‘Hey, if we play our game we should be in the thick of things.’ Then playing one game at a time we ended up in a good spot, and the kids started believing and having confidence (in themselves),” said manager Zechman.
“It’s a big, big win. This is big for our Little League, it’s big for our program, but bigger for the kids, and it’s awesome to see the support we have from the community. It’s great, and I just don’t want it to end.”
State Tournament
Warrior Run’s first-ever appearance in the PA State Tournament didn’t exactly go as planned, as a shaky start to the game and some unpredictable weather led to a 3-1, four-inning loss to East Pennsboro this past Sunday at Camp Hill Little League’s Edward R. Norford Memorial Stadium.
The team shook off elimination with a 5-4 victory over Harborcreek as Knarr hit a two-run homer in the third inning. Ulrich added an RBI single in the third and an RBI double in the fourth to finish with a 3-for-4 day.
However, the season would end for Warrior Run two days later with a 10-4 defeat to Newtown-Edgemont to earn a top-six showing in the state tournament and a final postseason record of 10-4.
