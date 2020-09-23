MILTON — With the top three finishers all crossing the line in a span of 27 seconds, Milton took an 18-40 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Selinsgrove on Tuesday.
Winning the race for the Black Panthers was Timmy Marvin in 18:21. He was followed closely by teammates Brody Bender (18:24) and Chase Bilodeau (18:48).
Milton’s girls fell to Selinsgrove, 17-42. The Black Panthers’ top finisher was Leah Walter, who was fifth in 22:18 one day after scoring a pair of goals to help Milton’s girls soccer team to a win over Warrior Run on Monday.
BoysMilton 18, Selinsgrove 40
1. Timmy Marvin, M, 18:21; 2. Brody Bender, M, 18:24; 3. Chase Bilodeau, M, 18:48; 4. Zach Wentz, Sel, 19:01; 5. Nate Barnett, M, 19:03; 6. Derick Blair, S, 19:19; 7. Ryan Bickhart, M, 19:32; 9. Mason Reitenbach, S, 20:22; 10. Ben Malehorn, S, 20:23; 11. Jarrett Lee, S, 20:39.
GirlsSelinsgrove 17, Milton 42
1. Zoe Tomko, S, 20:34; 2. Shaela Kruskie, S, 20:41; 3. Breia Mayes, S, 21:15; 4. Ade Leason, S, 21:59; 5. Leah Walter, M, 22:18; 6. Emma East, M, 23:17; 7. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, S, 23:36; 8. Aleigha Heimbach, S, 23:37; 9. Karenza Musser, M, 23:43; 10. Ryleigh Stewart, M, 24:00; 13. Mercedez Farr, M, 34:00.
Lewisburg splits with Warrior Run
TURBOTVILLE — Lewisburg’s defending state champion boys team easily won its meet, while Warrior Runs’ No. 3-ranked girls team won their meet as the two teams split on the day.
For Lewisburg’s boys, a 19-42 winner, Jacob Hess won in 15:57 — 47 seconds ahead of runner up Caden Dufrene of Warrior Run.
Warrior Run’s girls beat Lewisburg, 18-38. Lauren Trapani won the race in 18:49 and Alyssa Hoffman was second in 19:49 for the Defenders.
The Green Dragons were led by a third-place finish from Sarah Mahoney in 20:11.
BoysLewisburg 19, Warrior Run 42
1. Jacob Hess, Lew, 15:57; 2. Caden Dufrene, WR, 16:44; 3. Gianluca Perrone, Lew, 17:00; 4. Tommy Hess, Lew, 17:22; 5. Conner Murray, Lew, 17:22; 6. Cal Bailey, Lew, 17:30; 7. Andrew Adams, WR, 17:49; 10. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 18:34; 12. Jason Wood, WR, 18:51; 16. Liam Boyer, WR, 19:50.
GirlsWarrior Run 18, Lewisburg 38
1. Lauren Trapani, WR, 18:49; 2. Alyssa Hoffman, WR, 19:49; 3. Sarah Mahoney, Lew, 20:11; 4. Alanna Ranck, WR, 20:19; 5. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 20:20; 6. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 20:25; 7. Maggie Daly, Lew, 20:28; 8. Hannah Mirshahi, Lew, 20:32; 9. Olivia Beattie, Lew, 20:42; 11. Delaney Humphrey, Lew, 21:16.
Mifflinburg sweeps Midd-WestMIFFLINBURG — Landon Driggers won the boys race in 19:04 to help Mifflinburg’s boys team to a win and the Wildcats to the sweep of the Mustangs in HAC cross-over action.
Finishing after Driggers for Mifflinburg boys (1-2) was Daniel Walter, who was third in 19:07.
For Mifflinburg’s girls (1-2), Marissa Allen finished second in 22:45.
BoysMifflinburg 15, Midd-West 50
1. Landon Driggers, Miff, 19:04; 2. Anden Aitkins, MW, 19:05; 3. Daniel Walter, Miff, 19:07; 4. Eli Erickson, Miff, 19:08; 5. Daniel Reimer, Miff, 19:43; 6. Carson Brubaker, Miff, 21:14; 7. Joshua Reimer, Miff, 21:15; 8. Harrison Patte, Miff, 21:15; 9. James Walter, Miff, 21:33; 10. Kellon Brubaker, Miff, 21:36.
GirlsMifflinburg 24, Midd-West 35
1. Lydia Bowersox, MW, 21:38; 2. Marissa Allen, Miff, 22:45; 3. Emma Hyder, Miff, 24:05; 4. Kaylee Swartzlander, Miff, 25:12; 5. Kirsten Stauffer, MW, 25:26; 6. Emma Shellenberger, MW, 25:50; 7. Cassie Ebersole, Miff, 26:53; 8. Elaine Oberheim, Miff, 28:00; 9. Kendall Houtz, Miff, 28:10; 10. Kallie Stephens, Miff, 30:25.
Boys soccerLewisburg 9Mifflinburg 0LEWISBURG — Jack Dieffenderfer and Ben Liscum both recorded hat tricks to power the Green Dragons to the dominating HAC-I win over the Wildcats.
Liscum had his hat trick in the first half to get Lewisburg (4-0 overall) out to a 6-0 lead.
In the second half, Alfred Romano scored twice to put the finishing touches on the shutout victory for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg 9, Mifflinburg 0at LewisburgFirst half
Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Nick Passiniti, 28:54. Lew-Ben Liscum, assist Alan Daniel, 18:04. Lew-J. Dieffenderfer, assist James Koconis, 16:05. Lew-Liscum, assist J. Dieffenderfer, 13:40. Lew-Liscum, assist Stephen Tiffin, 11:50. Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Carter Hoover, 4:53.
Second half
Lew-J. Dieffenderfer, assist Philip Permyashkin, 32:00. Lew-Alfred Romano, unassisted, 15:20. Lew-Romano, assist Reese Dieffenderfer, 9:20.
Shots: Lewisburg, 22-0; Corners: Lewisburg, 10-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Evan Hopkinson, 0; Mifflinburg, Kanon Keister, 13.
Girls soccerMeadowbrook Chr. 9St. John Neumann 0MILTON — A hat trick by Amelia Yordy in the first half propelled the Lions to the nonleague win.
Including Yordy’s three goals, Meadowbrook also got an own goal and goals from Audrey Millett, Shelby Hartman and Emma Yordy to lead 7-0 at the half. Maddy Osman and Ember Erb tallied goals in the second half for the Lions.
Meadowbrook next plays at Juniata Mennonite on Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 9, St. John Neumann 0at Meadowbrook ChristianFirst half
MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 37:54. MC-A. Yordy, assist Kailey Devlin, 34:18. MC-Own goal, 25:01. MC-Audrey Millett, assist Ellie Sweigard, 20:51. MC-Shelby Hartman, assist Millett, 14:44. MC-A. Yordy, assist Devlin, 13:51. MC-Emma Yordy, unassisted, :30.
Second half
MC-Maddy Osman, assist Lydia Inns, 36:30. MC-Ember Erb, unassisted, 25:52.
Shots: MC, 15-2. Corners:
MC, 6-1.
Field hockeyMifflinburg 5Danville 0MIFFLINBURG — Camille Finerghty and Camryn Murray scored two goals apiece to lead the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory over the Ironmen.
Finerghty scored her goals in the first and fourth quarters, while Murray scored hers in the second and third quarters. The final goal for Mifflinburg was scored by Evelyn Osborne in the third quarter.
Jaden Keister only needed to make one save to get the shutout for the Wildcats, who out-shot the Ironmen 24-1, and had nine penalty corners to none for Danville.
Golf Mifflinburg 185 Shikellamy 206
MIDDLEBURG — The Wildcats’ four lowest scoring golfers all carded rounds in the 40s as they beat the Braves in the HAC-I match played at Shade Mountain Golf Club.
Adam Snayberger led Mifflinburg with a 44, while Dylan Stroup fired a 46 and Kaylin Foss had a 47. Zeb Hufnagle rounded out the scorers with a 48.
Mifflinburg 185, Shikellamy 206at Shade Mountain Golf CourseMifflinburg:
Adam Snayberger, 44; Dylan Stroup, 46; Kaylin Foss, 47; Zeb Hufnagle, 48; Braden Dietrich, 51; Hunter Dressler, 60.
Shikellamy:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.