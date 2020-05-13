Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice{/&byap}
BERWICK — One of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s all-time track and field talents will continue her chase for an NCAA championship at a new program once college athletics resume.
Payden Montana, the former Berwick state and national champion, intends to transfer from Penn State after two years with the Nittany Lions. She entered the transfer portal this week.
Montana explained that she’s seeking a better fit to help elevate her performances. The thrower set a personal best in the shot put last year at 16.41 meters (roughly 53 feet, 10 inches) but, other than that, has mostly hovered around the marks she set in high school.
Montana said she entered the 2019-20 indoor season “convinced I was going to make Penn State work,” but the results were once again consistent, rather than an improvement. Once the coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA’s outdoor track and field season, Montana had plenty of time to think about her options. Tuesday’s decision finalized weeks of considering transferring.
“It was a very overwhelming process initially (at Berwick). I was looking at a lot of schools, and I really thought at the time that Penn State had everything I wanted and it would be the best fit for me,” Montana said. “I realized when I was out there that, in high school, I used to set a lot of goals for myself and work hard to achieve them. At Penn State, I wasn’t really reaching the goals I had set for myself.
“I think everyone has a school that fits them,” she added. “At 18, I thought Penn State was it for me. But now I think (differently).”
Montana, whom Gatorade named its 2017-18 Player of the Year in Pennsylvania girls track and field, leaves Penn State with its sixth-best throw ever in the shot put (16.41 meters) and its eighth-best effort in the discus (49.47 meters). New perspective has changed her priorities as she looks for her next landing spot. She said part of the reason she chose Penn State was University Park’s proximity to home — and to her older sister. Taylor recently finished her women’s basketball career at Bloomsburg.
“It was a difficult decision, for sure. Obviously being closer to home was nice. I realize maybe it’s time for me to venture out a little farther from home,” Montana said, “and find a school that has my major or close to it.”
Montana added she’s also looking for a track and field program with a history of success and a system with a proven track record. Exactly where she’ll settle is to be determined, although some coaches have already expressed interest. Plenty more coaches will likely be reaching out to Montana soon. The high school marks she’s been essentially maintaining might not be the ceiling she wants, but they’re still outstanding baseline numbers. Just before joining Penn State, Montana won shot put gold at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet, plus bronze in the shot put. Those performances came weeks after Montana finished her Berwick career as a two-time PIAA Class 3A champion in the shot put and a champion in the discus. Her 51-foot winner in the 2018 shot put finals broke the PIAA’s meet record by 10.75 inches; the 154-foot-8 throw that clinched the discus title also earned NFHS Honor Roll status. Montana has been back where that all started lately.
Without facilities to lift weights in during the pandemic, she’s resorted to improvised workouts at home — plus throwing sessions at the field where she first caught the attention of top NCAA programs around the nation.
“I have thought about some things and received a little bit of contact from coaches, but at this point I have no clue where I’m really thinking about (transferring to) yet,” Montana said. “I just want to keep training the best I can with everything going on right now.”
