Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Last Friday, the PIAA declared that the season was a “go.” After a spring of cancellations and a summer where everything “Fall” was up in the air, our cross country season has started to take shape. I will resist the temptation to question whether or not the “shape” is made of a gelatin that will melt during some future COVID outbreak or whether it is a bit more solid… Our competition schedule has taken form: The original schedule has been replaced completely with dual meets, all composed of PHAC foes. The rule changes and recommendations have been ironed out. Our roster has started to take shape as “wait-and-see” athletes have either rushed to get their required sports physical or made the decision to step away from the field of competition. Team pictures are scheduled, the seniors have decided on a team apparel order, and the countdown to the first race has started.
More than anything, the shape of who this team is and who this team could be is coming together as well. Today was the first time all season where we had five guys stick for the whole eight miles pushing each other and holding each other accountable in the group. As we recounted the ups and downs of the day’s run, I was struck by how moments come with a context and that in cross country, our “playing field” is Milton. With every step we take, the connection between our town and individual athletes increases. Today it was passing volunteers at the food bank behind Meadowbrook, debating which of us picked up the pace down Broadway, dodging the diners at Lisa’s Deli, grateful for water at Subway, discussing whether we should turn at Imperial Lanes or head down and turn at Spangler’s, jockeying for position as we ran on Cameron under the railroad bridge past “Chef’s,” and the pull of home as our feet hit King Street knowing that we have a quarter mile until the stadium. Where will tomorrow take us?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.