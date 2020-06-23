LOCK HAVEN – A total of 150 Lock Haven University student-athletes have earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete honors.
The PSAC announced that a record 3,762 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions earned scholar-athlete honors for the 2019-20 academic year. The 3,762 scholar-athlete total marks 50% of the student-athlete population, and breaks the previous records of 3,117 and 43% which were set just last year.
In order to be eligible, the student-athletes must have earned a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
Over 50% of LHU female student-athletes achieved that mark this year, as 101 females earned scholar-athlete honors.
