WILLIAMSPORT — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the majority of its local partner food pantries and soup kitchens have not let up on life-sustaining missions in the midst of the pandemic. Reliable food assistance has been a glimmer of hope for thousands of families in the face of fear and uncertainty.
The food bank has seen food demand increase by more than 40 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, the food bank has distributed nearly 28 million pounds of food and more than 153,000 crisis response boxes full of healthy, shelf stable food. The food bank is currently serving more than 175,000 individuals, including families, children, seniors and veterans. That is up from the 135,000 who relied on the food bank prior to March.
Susquehanna Community Bank, located at 2409 E. Third St., Williamsport, recently donated $5,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were looking for a way to give back to the community during these unprecedented times,” Mike Loeh, vice president/Commercial Relationship manager stated. “Supporting the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank allowed us to help provide for those who have been hardest hit in our local communities.”
Money received from Susquehanna Community Bank will help the Food Bank sustain its response in the wake of the COVID-19 financial crisis. The food bank is committed to offering a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean protein, whole grains and dairy and this support will help them purchase these products and distribute them to neighbors in need.
“We are incredibly thankful to Susquehanna Community Bank for their funding support for our COVID-19 response and the continued economic fallout,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “Their gift is an inspiring example of a business partner stepping up to help ensure that nobody in central Pennsylvania goes hungry during this crisis. Support like this makes all the difference.”
To make a donation to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, visit www.centralpafoodbank.org.
