Girls tennis Selinsgrove 4 Milton 1
MILTON — Alann Stamm scored a win at No. 1 singles, but the Seals rallied to take the match Tuesday at Milton.
Stamm topped Fiona Finnerty, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Avery De Fazio edged Brooklyn Wade at No. 2 singles and McKenna Parker got past Maddy Nicholas at No. 3 singles.
The Seals swept doubles action.
Milton is a back in action Thursday at Jersey Shore
Selinsgrove 4, Milton 1
at Milton
No. 1 Alanna Stamm (M) def. Fiona Finnerty (S) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 No. 2 Avery De Fazio (S) def. Brooklyn Wade (M) 6-2, 6-3 No. 3 McKenna Parker (S) def. Maddy Nicholas (M) 6-3, 6-1 Doubles No. 1 Emeline Snook and Natalie Imhoof (S) def. Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell (M) 6-2, 6-1 No. 2 Murphy O’Brian and Maddie Rowan (S) defeats Lydia Crawford and Addy Ayala (M) 6-4, 6-4 Milton is 0-2
Central Columbia 5 Lewisburg 0
ALMEDIA — Lewisburg No. 1 singles player Bekah Vance took her opponent to a third-set tiebreak, but fell as the Dragons lost a tough match at Central Columbia.
No. 2 Ayra Tufail also fell in three sets.
Lewisburg (0-2) is back in action Tuesday at home with Loyalsock
Central Columbia 5, Lewisburg 0
at Central Columbia
Singles No. 1 Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Bekah Vance, 7-5, 3-6, 10-8 No. 2 Megan Minnig (CC) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 No. 3 Isabelle McHugh (CC) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 6-0 Doubles No. 1. Grace Roberts-Lexi Lehman (CC) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman, 6-3, 7-5 No. 2 Emma Crawford-Maggie Vandermarll def. Mia Kazakavage-Kaitlyn Fessler, 6-2
Central Mountain 5 Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats battled it out Tuesday in Mifflinburg and it was Central Mountain that took the match.
Mifflinburg (0-2) is back in action Thursday at Selinsgrove.
Central Mountain 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles No. 1. Carolina Carpenetti (CM) def. Destiny Jones (Miff) 6-0, 6-0 No. 2. Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Kylie Vasbinder (Miff) 6-0, 6-0 No. 3. Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Rebecca Reimer (Miff) 6-0, 6-0 Doubles 1. Caitlyn Dale/Ella Talbot (CM) def. Kooper Haines/Kisa Elliott (Miff) 6-0, 6-1 2. Bree Weaver/Zeta Blesh (CM) def. Kassidy Reedy/Alexis Scopelliti (Miff) 6-0, 6-0 Mifflinburg is 0-2
Boys/girls golf Midd-West 363 Selinsgrove 364 Mifflinburg 401
MIDDLEBURG — Adam Snayberger and Kaylin Foss shot 96 and 99 respectively to pace Mifflinburg Tuesday afternoon at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Midd-West took the match, with three golfers under 100 — Jullian Krainak fired a match-best 78, Nick Whitesel a 92 and Kyle Beward 93.
Selinsgrove was led by Sam Wemiller at 90.
Lewisburg 176 Selinsgrove 182
SELINSGROVE — The Green Dragons edged the Seals Monday at Selinsgrove’s home course, the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney shot a 39, Sean Kelly a 41 and Will Grunland and Ava Markunas 48s. Joel Myers carded a 50 and Ryleigh Faust a 57.
Selinsgrove was paced by Garrett Howell’s 43. Sam Wetmiller carded a 44.
Girls tennis
Jersey Shore 5, Mifflinburg 0
Monday at Mifflinburg
