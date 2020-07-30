Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Monday, July 27
This morning at practice was a time of reflection: This was our last Monday in July: how far have we come? Of course, this question has as many answers as there are athletes. While planning practice for the next couple of days while I will be away on a family camping trip, I found myself unable to give a group plan, but instead individualizing for each of them. A major bright spot so far has been senior, Karenza Musser — her consistency on runs and in the weight room have been noticed by us, but more importantly by her teammates. I was talking with her today about how a freshman runner told me that she really felt that if she kept working, that maybe when she was older, she could be like Karenza. And so, even in COVID times, the baton of senior leadership gets passed and Karenza finds herself next in line where before stood Ariane Raymond, Deanna Betzer, Claire Preisch, Kaylee Long or further back to Mallory Reed, Yelena Share, the Shuck sisters…
One positive outcome during COVID times has been that I find myself more willing to seek out and touch base with other area coaches. For example, I found talking to Coach Brandt from Danville a really hopeful experience as he talked about how cross country has changed throughout the years. We talked about possibly mimicking international cycling with their “team pursuit” stages: What would a dual meet or an invitational look like if all members of a team started at the same time, followed five minutes later by the next team? It certainly could increase the team dynamic and uncertainty as you wouldn’t know how fast the other runners were running. Just yesterday I had a nice phone conversation with Coach Allen from Mifflinburg as he talked me through a number of trails that he has successfully run with his athletes at RB Winter — experience that I immediately tried out in anticipation of our day-camp next week. I had to laugh at myself at about mile 5 when not five seconds after having the thought of “wow, I’m crushing this run, this is great,” I entangled my feet in my dog’s leash and crashed hard onto the gravel road. After lying on the ground laughing about how no, it was supposed to be the “haughty spirit” that led to the fall, there was nothing left to do, but to brush myself up and finish the last couple of miles.
