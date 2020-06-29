SELINSGROVE – Mark Smith stormed to the fifth Kramer Kup win of his career at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night, besting the URC Sprints for laurels in the eighth running of the Kramer Williamson Memorial event, run in honor of the track’s late champion and URC stalwart.
Jeff Rine, of Danville, won his second super late model main in as many weeks at the track on Saturday to score career win 111 in the division at the oval while Jake Jones scored his second win of the season in roadrunner action.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday results
URC 360 sprints, 30 laps: 1. Mark Smith, 2. Derek Locke, 3. Jason Shultz, 4. Adam Carberry, 5. Chad Layton, 6. Josh Weller, 7. Ryan Kissinger, 8. Dallas Schott, 9. Joe Kata III., 10. Davie Franek, 11. Kyle Smith, 12. Ryan Stillwaggon, 13. Brandon McGough, 14. Austin Bishop, 15. Ed Aikin, 16. Mike Kohler, 17. Jason Wagner, 18. Todd Gracey, 19. Cody Keller
Super late models, 25 laps: 1. Jeff Rine, 2. Dylan Yoder, 3. Bryan Bernheisel, 4. Andy Haus, 5. Jim Yoder, 6. Brett Schadel, 7. Coleby Frye, 8. Jim Bernheisel, 9. Hayes Mattern, 10. Dave Brouse Jr., 11. Ken Trevitz, 12. Danny Snyder, 13. Scott Flickinger, 14. Kyle Knapp, 15. Deshawn Gingerich, 16. Ernie Millon, 17. Kirk Baker, 18. Dick Houtz, 19. Nathan Long, 20. Dave Stamm
Roadrunner, 12 laps: 1. Jake Jones, 2. Keith Bissinger, 3. Will Brunson, 4. Curtis Lawton, 5. Terry Kramer, 6. John Schreffler, 7. Scott Dunham Jr., 8. Tom Underwood, 9. Dustin Snook, 10. Ken Schreffler, 11. Bill Cooper, 12. Miranda Minium, 13. Jimmy Kessler, 14. Cory Lindenmuth, 15. Johnny Palm, 16. Kevin Dobson
DNS: Smith Cope
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.