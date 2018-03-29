LEWISBURG — For the second time in as many games to begin the season, the Lewisburg girls lacrosse team found itself in a game that would come down to the wire.
Lewisburg — coming off a close 14-12 loss to Carlisle on Friday — was locked in battle with Wyoming Seminary all day Wednesday before coming out with an 11-10 victory.
Lewisburg scored the first goal of the day, but found itself behind late in the opening half.
Gabby Markunas got Lewisburg on the board just over five minutes into the game.
Wyoming Seminary answered just one minute later, and eventually went on a run of three consecutive goals to take a 6-3 lead with just under nine minutes remaining in the first half.
Emily Sims, Paige Parsons and Bari Lefkowicz scored a goal apiece in a span of three minutes to help the visitors open a slim advantage.
Lewisburg eventually closed the gap by a goal and took a 7-5 deficit into the second half of play.
From then on, the Green Dragons put on a lock-down defensive performance. The team did not allow a goal for the first 23 minutes of the second half, outscoring Wyoming Seminary on a 5-0 run to take a 10-7 lead with two minutes to play.
“We came out with a lot of intensity which is awesome,” said Lewisburg head coach Brianna Griffin. “These girls want to win. They want to compete and they did a good job all around today.”
Lewisburg’s five goals during that run came from five different players, as Elyse Gower, Ella Reish, Lindsay Starr, Jordan Landis and Olivia Reish all found the back of the net to give Lewisburg a lead.
The Blue Knights of Wyoming Seminary did not back down from the challenge of trailing by three goals with less than two minutes to play. The Blue Knights scored goals with 1:51 and 1:27 remaining to make it a one-goal game.
Lewisburg controlled the draw and looked to run out the clock, but a turnover by the Wyoming Seminary defense gave the visitors possession with time running down.
After a slash on the Lewisburg defense was called near midfield with seven second remaining, Wyoming Seminary’s Julia Gabriel controlled a long pass into the scoring area and tied the game with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.
With Wyoming Seminary holding all the momentum, the game headed to a sudden-victory overtime period.
Despite blowing a late lead, the Green Dragons still felt optimistic about their overtime chances.
“Going into sudden death we said to ourselves ‘We’re going to win.’,” said Griffin. “There were no doubts. We kept telling them we were going to win and we did.”
Lewisburg earned a crucial draw control to open up the overtime period, and after maintaining possession and finding the right opportunity, Gower struck for the game winner just 40 seconds into the extra period.
“We knew we had to be careful with the ball,” said Gower. “(Olivia Reish) set a screen for me so I could pick off of her and go to the goal.”
“Winning that draw control was huge,” added Griffin. “Every sudden-death situation that I’ve been in as a coach and as a player, whoever gets that draw ends up winning the game.”
The Green Dragons improved to 1-1 overall with the victory and will take on Crestwood at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Mountain Top.
Lewisburg 11,
Wyoming Seminary 10 OT
at Lewisburg
Score by half
Wyoming Sem.: 7-3-0 — 10
Lewisburg: 5-5-1 — 11
First Half
L: Gabby Markunas 19:50; WS: N. Joanlanne 18:53; L: Jamie Fedorjaka 17:52; WS: G. Parsons (Bari Lefkowitz) 15:47; WS: Joanlanne 15:00; L: Fedorjaka (Lindsay Starr) 13:02; WS: Emily Sims (Joanlanne) 12:30; WS: Paige Parsons (J. Stefanowicz) 12:03; WS: Lefkowicz 8:52; L: Olivia Reish 7:19; L: Elyse Gower (Fedorjaka) 1:08; WS: Sims (Joanlanne) 0:47.
Second Half
L: Gower 18:21; L: Ella Reish 11:50; L: Starr 10:35; L: Jordan Landis (Gower) 3:45; L: O. Reish (Gower) 2:29; WS: Camryn Litjens 1:51; WS: Julia Gabriel (Litjens) 1:27; WS: Gabriel 0:02.
Overtime
L: Gower 2:21.
Shots: Lewisburg 22-21.
Saves: Wyoming Seminary (Mia Raineri) 10; Lewisburg (Samantha Held) 9.
