SELINSGROVE — Senior Kasey Bost (Eldersburg, Md./Liberty) became the 35th Susquehanna University student-athlete to pick up Landmark Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete honors as Bost was selected as the 2020 Landmark Softball Senior Scholar-Athlete.
Bost is the third softball player from Susquehanna to earn the award, joining Danielle McMann (2008) and Kelli Holota(2010).
“During her four years, Kasey has been a tremendous student, two-sport athlete, great leader, and above all, a terrific person. Kasey has meant a great deal to the softball program both on and off the field. She is an extremely high achiever in all that she does, and there are simply no obstacles she cannot overcome. It has been both a privilege and honor to coach Kasey, and I am so proud of her for being the recipient of this award!” fifth-year head coach Brad Posner said.
The Landmark Conference selects 22 senior scholar-athletes each year to recognize the top student-athlete in each sport based on academics and athletics. The honorees must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.20 and are selected by a committee of Landmark Conference officers, athletics directors, faculty athletic representatives, senior woman administrators, and sports information directors.
Bost’s Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences with a minor in chemistry was digitally conferred on May 13 and she graduated with a 3.93 cumulative grade point average. She made the Dean’s List every semester, which recognizes students who earn a GPA of 3.40 or better in a particular semester.
She was a three-time selection to the Landmark Spring Academic Honor Roll, which recognizes all spring student-athletes who have reached sophomore standing with a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher. Bost was also a three-time selection to the Landmark Fall Academic Honor Roll as a contributing member of the SU volleyball team.
A three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team selection (2018, 2019, 2020) as well as a two-time NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete (2018, 2019), she was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society that recognizes first-year students with outstanding records. Bost served as the chair of the community service sub-committee within the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
She was also an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Young Life.
Bost was a two-time All-Landmark honoree on the diamond after garnering a First Team nod in 2019 and collecting Second Team honors in 2018. She ranked fifth in the league with three stolen bases and one home run before the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Bost finished third with 14 doubles and three triples while ranking fourth with 11 stolen bases.
She was named to the 2016 and 2017 Landmark Fall All-Sportsmanship as well as the 2020 Landmark Spring All-Sportsmanship Team. The All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. The student-athletes selected demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness in defeat. They are ambassadors for the team, both on and off the field, and galvanize their teammates toward their goals. These student-athletes exhibit respect for themselves, teammates, coaches, opponents, officials, spectators, and the greater campus community.
A two-year captain, Bost was awarded the 2018-19 Susky for Female Student-Athlete of the Year as well as the 2019-20 Susky 2-for-1 Award for being a standout in both volleyball and softball.
The 5-7 centerfielder started all 135 games played throughout her four-year softball career at SU, posting a .323 batting average with 126 hits, including 26 doubles, three triples, and five home runs. Bost also scored 85 runs while driving in 71. She walked 42 times in her career, ranking in the Top 10 in the Landmark in 2017 (7th) and 2019 (6th).
Bost stole 33 bases as well and ranked in the Top 10 in the conference each season, including coming in second in 2018 with 12 stolen bases. She made only four errors in 243 total chances to finish with a .984 career fielding percentage. Bost recorded her 100th career hit at Elizabethtown College on April 6, 2019.
During her career, SU amassed an overall record of 82-53 (26-10 Landmark), including a 6-4 mark in a shortened 2020 season, and captured the 2017 Landmark Championship. The River Hawks also made an appearance in the 2017 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Tournament Regional at Ithaca College while finishing up as the 2019 Landmark runners-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.