LEWISBURG — Prior to Thursday’s Heartland-II matchup against Midd-West, Lewisburg’s offense has been outscoring opponents by an average of eight and a half goals a game this season.
Green Dragons coach Daneen Zaleski and her players expected a tough game against the Mustangs, who also have the ability to light up the scoreboard, but Zaleski and her charge didn’t need to worry.
Beginning with an unassisted goal from Rylee Dyroff just 3:41 into the game, Lewisburg scored five times in the first half to rout Midd-West, 11-0, at the Pawling Complex.
Dyroff, a sophomore forward, scored a total of five goals on the day to lead the charge. In addition, senior forward Gaby Markunas added a four-goal day and junior forward Dana Mangano added two scores for Lewisburg (5-1, 4-1 HAC-II).
“The girls came ready to play, and it was just a good game all-around,” said coach Zaleski, whose team has now scored 46 goals on the season and allowed just three (with two coming in a 2-0 loss to Bloomsburg on Sept. 12). “All the girls were playing hard, and we were very pleased (with the outcome).
“Midd-West is always a good team, and they play us hard all of the time. We came in with our game plan and we executed it, and we’re pleased with what we saw today,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
A natural hat trick to start the game by Dyroff, along with a goal from Markunas and a tally by Mangano, gave the Green Dragons a 5-0 lead at the half and it also set the stage of what was to come later.
“I was just in it for the team, honestly. We knew it was going to be a hard game coming in, so we just had to really stay down low on the posts and find the cage,” said Dyroff. “I think we just had our minds in it today. We can do anything we set our minds to, so it was a big win for us.”
“Our forwards were on today,” said Zaleski. “They were at the cage, they had their sticks down and they were pushing balls in. The whole team played really nicely as a unit.”
In the second half, Dyroff picked up where she left off by scoring the first two goals of the period, the second one coming off an assist by Kara Koch.
Four minutes later, Markunas found the back of the cage for the second time in the game before Mangano followed with her second goal, which was scored off an assist by Izzy Zaleski to give the Green Dragons a 9-0 lead.
With under 10 minutes remaining, Markunas put the finishing touches on the victory by punching in goals three and four.
“I honestly didn’t expect us to come out like this. We pounced on Midd-West from the beginning with Rylee getting five goals — in the first half she had a hat trick — so that really helped boost our confidence,” said Markunas. “This is a huge win because it will help us with the HAC title, as well as help our confidence.”
The win over Midd-West (5-3, 3-3) was a good measuring stick for Lewisburg, since both teams lost to Division II powerhouse Bloomsburg by 2-0 scores earlier this season.
However, a formidable foe in Selinsgrove awaits Lewisburg in its next game. The Green Dragons and Seals will tangle in a crossover contest at the Pawling Complex at 4:30 p.m.,Tuesday.
“(Thursday’s win) just keeps us motivated to keep our winning ways, as well as work harder at practice and work harder in these games to keep moving forward,” said coach Zaleski. “We’re hoping to move on and keep playing as hard as we did (Thursday).
“(Scoring 11 goals) does make me happy, but we can’t stop playing when the score (gets higher),” added Lewisburg’s coach. “The girls kept their heads in it, they kept moving forward and they kept putting the ball in the cage.”
Lewisburg 11, Midd-West 0at Lewisburg
First half
L-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 26:19. L-Dyroff, unassisted, 24:16. L-Dyroff, assist Izzy Zaleski, 15:40. L-Gaby Markunas, unassisted, 12:10. L-Dana Mangano, unassisted, 9:21.
Second half
L-Dyroff, unassisted, 25:37. L-Dyroff, assist Kara Koch, 23:05. L-Markunas, unassisted, 17:50. L-Mangano, assist Zaleski, 10:29. L-Markunas, unassisted, 8:21. L-Markunas, unassisted, 5:00.
Shots: Lewisburg, 20-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 10-2; Saves: Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 2; Midd-West, Aleah Gemberling, 9.
