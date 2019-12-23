MILTON — Mifflinburg’s Derek Reber and Milton’s Josh Anspach will be preaching similar sermons to their respective teams as they head toward the Christmas break. The two coaches can call it the “We have plenty of work to do” lecture.
Mifflinburg survived five Milton falls with a pair of key early wins at 120 and 138 and senior Quentin Doane clinched the Wildcats’ 45-36 triumph by pinning Brent Mitch for the second straight year Saturday afternoon at The Jungle.
The Black Panthers got a great start to the dual when senior Nevin Rauch avoided an elevator attempt by Mifflinburg freshmen Emmanuel Ulrich and walked away with a second-period fall in the highly anticipated meeting of 285-pounders. Rauch, the champion of the Cumberland Valley Kickoff tournament, improved to 8-0, when he stymied Ulrich’s big moved in a 2-0 bout. Ulrich fell to 10-4 in his first varsity season.
“It was a move he really didn’t need to try and he got caught,” Reber said. “It one of those mistakes that freshmen make.”
Rauch said there was no doubt that he’d get the fall when he came out on top against Ulrich.
“(Ulrich) was defensive the entire match and I was pushing the pace,” Rauch said. “Trying the elevator wasn’t the best thing. There was no question I would get the fall when I got him on his back. I made sure I had both of his arms and I kicked both of his legs out from under him so that he couldn’t bridge. It was good to get a match like this to see what I could do.”
Anspach said, “(Ulrich) might have forced something that he didn’t need to and I think Nevin’s experience paid off there. They’ll see each other a few more time this season, I’m sure. We got some things to work on.”
After trading forfeits at 106 and 113, the Wildcats’ Brady Struble converted a second-period take down and then pinned Zane Neaus with one second left in the period in a toss-up bout at 120. That win tied the match a 12-12.
“Brady is a heck of a wrestler and he has been wrestling for a long time,” Reber said. “He’s got the talent to be a good wrestler.”
Milton’s Colton Taylor, who let a win slip away against Danville on Thursday night, didn’t make that mistake again. He built 10-2 first period lead and then reversed Dylan Linn to his back in the second, getting the fall in 2:23 at 126.
But the Black Panthers wouldn’t win again until 160. MIfflinburg grabbed forfeits at 132 and 152 and Clayton Reed handled Kyler Crawford, 7-4, in a battle of state qualifiers at 138 and Cody Rokavec pinned Chace Hoffman in the third period at 145.
The skein handed the Wildcats a 33-18 lead with five bouts remaining. But the Black Panthers came storming back. Jason Valladares pinned Ryan Shuck in the second period and, after a forfeit to Mifflinburg at 170, Aven Ayala used his athleticism to pin Graham Wiand early in the second period. Sophomore Nate Rauch completed the run with a first period fall at 195.
That meant a Doane win would clinch the victory. He converted a take down and then survived a pair of full Nelson calls in the first period before reversing Mitch to start the second period. He used a half Nelson to get the fall.
“We were a little concerned at the end,” Reber said. “In the match with Mitch last year we were getting pounded before we got the pin. But Quentin has improved a lot. He has a lot more confidence.”
Anspach will concentrate on correcting some of his team’s mistakes before they head to the MyHouse Trojan Wars tournament in Chambersburg Friday.
“We’ve got to do a better job of winning the 50-50 matches,” Anspach said. “It’s early yet and we’ll correct some things.”
Mifflinburg is off until the Bob Rohm Duals next Friday.
Mifflinburg 45, Milton 36
Saturday at Milton
285: Nevin Rauch, ML, pinned Emmanuel Ulrich, 2:49
106: Tyler Geisewhite, ML, won by forfeit
113: Dylan Starr, MF, won by forfeit
120: Brady Struble, MF, pinned Zane Neaus, 3:59
126: Colton Taylor, ML, pinned Dylan Linn, 2:23
132: Troy Bingaman, MF, won by forfeit
138: Clayton Reed, MF, dec. Kyler Crawford, 7-4
145: Cody Rokavic, MF, pinned Chace Hoffman, 4:52
152: Dominic Sampsell, MF, won by forfeit
160: Jason Valladares, ML, pinned Ryan Shuck, 3:42
170: Jess Yount, MF, won by forfeit
182: Aven Ayala, ML, pinned Graham Wiand, 2:12
195: Nathan Rauch, ML, pinned Kalex Shuck, 1:40
220: Quentin Doane, MF, pinned Brent Mitch, 3:30
