WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College volleyball team has added a group of three newcomers for 20th-year head coach Tim McMahon.
The Warriors will welcome two setters and two players with the ability to hit outside, with athletes hailing from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Pennsylvania.
The group features all-state selection Megan Starkweather (Wellsboro/Wellsboro Area), who played both as a setter and a right-side hitter at Wellsboro and Gabriella Chaparro Coss (Rio Grande, Puerto Rico/Desarrollo Del Nino) is an accomplished club and beach player.
Lycoming finished 18-13 overall, as the team reached the conference tournament for the first time since 2016 and won a tournament match for the first time since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.