Still have an unfilled deer tag? The clock is winding down, but it’s still possible to put venison in the freezer. Two deer hunts are still available to participate in – the flintlock hunt which runs through January 20 and the archery season which has the same season dates. Both are tough hunts to fill a tag in, but with determination and a bit of luck, it can be done.
What makes these late season hunts so challenging? Well, for starters, the weather. Snow, ice, and freezing temperatures are all possible. Also consider that not only has the herd been reduced considerably over the last few months, but odds are many of the deer that are left have been exposed to hunting pressure, leaving them nervous and on guard, making them incredibly difficult to get into range of primitive weapons like the flintlock or the bow.
What’s the key to success? Like any other hunt you must know your quarry. Discover feeding and sheltering areas and concentrate your efforts there. This is true for both the individual hunter as well as for groups that have teamed up for organized driving. To be successful you must be where the deer are.
Does your taste run toward small game instead of big game? If so, you’re in luck as there are ample opportunities during the later winter to pursue such species as squirrel, pheasant, and rabbit. Be sure to check your rules and regulations summary for complete details such as season dates and bag limits.
Need more? Don’t forget about predator hunting opportunities or even crow hunting. If you’re willing to put up with winter weather, there’s plenty of things to do. Why, you might even be able to get in a little hard water angling. On that subject, don’t forget we’re only days away from needing that new fishing license.
It might be cold, windy and icy out, but if you truly need some fresh air there’s plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. So, call a friend or two and make some plans. There’s no need to find yourself glued to the couch. Now’s the time to get out there and burn off all those extra holiday calories you consumed.
Good luck and stay warm.
