Girls soccer
MILTON — On a night when seven seniors were recognized for their contributions to the Meadowbrook Christian School girls soccer team, a pair of seniors — Katie Steck and Amelia Yordy — got the party started.
Steck and Yordy both scored in the first half, and those goals would’ve been enough as Meadowbrook cruised to a 9-0 Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory over Columbia County Christian on Monday.
Yordy added a second-half goal, and fellow senior Takira Yoder scored twice in the second half plus classmates Emily Toland and Jenaka Day added a goal each for Meadowbrook (7-2, 3-1 ACAA), which also recognized Shelby Hartman and Lydia Inns.
Meadowbrook Chr. 9, Columbia County Chr. 0at Meadowbrook ChristianFirst half
MC-Katie Steck, unassisted, 39:12. MC-Amelia Yordy, assist Audrey Millett, 23:59.
Second half
MC-Millett, unassisted, 33:!5. MC-Emily Toland, assist Yordy, 23:54. MC-Takira Yoder, assist Steck, 23:14. MC-Yoder, unassisted, 18:35. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 10:24. MC-Day, assist Ellie Sweigard, 7:14.
Shots: MC, 17-10; Corners: MC, 4-2; Saves:
MC, Toland, Alayna Smith, Emma Yordy, Katie Steck, 10; CCC, Ashleigh Boudman, 6, Hanna Farley, 1.
Milton 3
Loyalsock 0
MILTON — Janae Bergey scored twice to lead the Black Panthers to the Heartland Athletic Conference cross-over victory over the Wildcats.
Mackenzie Lopez also scored for Milton (5-2 overall), and she added an assist along with Alexis Beaver and Crystal Hamilton.
In goal, Morgan Reiner made four saves to get the clean sheet for the Black Panthers, who next play at Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Shikellamy 2
Mifflinburg 0
SUNBURY — Two late goals in the second half by Eryn Swanger and Averi Dodge gave the Braves the HAC-I win over the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg (4-4, 2-3 HAC-I) tied Shikellamy (7-1-1) in shots, 11-11, and Kristi Benfield made nine saves to keep the Wildcats in the game.
Mifflinburg next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shikellamy 2, Mifflinburg 0at ShikellamySecond half
Shik-Eryn Swanger, unassisted, 65:53. Shik-Averi Dodge, unassisted, 75:09.
Shots: 11-11; Corners: Shikellamy, 5-3; Saves:
Shikellamy, Cassi Ronk, 11; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 9.
Field hockey
Bloomsburg 7
Mifflinburg 2
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers fired 42 shots on goal on Wildcats goalkeeper Jaden Keister, connecting on seven of them, to take the HAC cross-over win.
Brook Karchner scored in the first quarter and Sara Harter had a goal off an assist by Camryn Murray in the third quarter for Mifflinburg (3-4-1), which got 30 saves from Keister.
Bella Luxardo had a hat trick and Lindsey Fogelsanger scored twice to lead Bloomsburg. Ayden McFarland and Erica Yodock also scored for the Panthers.
Girls tennis
Central Mountain 5
Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers were held to just six games won as the Wildcats won every match in straight sets to take the HAC-I victory. Milton falls to 2-9 with the loss.
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0at MiltonSingles
1. Carolina Carpenetti (CM) def. Alanna Stamm, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-1, 6-1. 3. Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Maddy Nicholas, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Caitlin Dale-Ella Talbot (CM) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Claire Long-Zeta Blesh (CM) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala, 6-0, 6-1.
Shikellamy 5
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats had a couple of tough-luck losses in singles to fall to the Braves in HAC-I action.
At No. 2 singles for Mifflinburg (0-12), Kylie Vasbinder fell to Kiersten Strohecker, 6-0, 1-6, 6-2; and at No. 3 Rebecca Reimer lost 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to Megan Strohecker.
Shikellamy 5, Mifflinburg 0at MifflinburgSingles
1. Melanie Minnier (S) def. Rockell Keister, 6-3, 6-3. 2. Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Kylie Vasbinder, 6-0, 1-6, 6-2. 3. Megan Strohecker (S) def. Rebecca Reimer, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
Doubles
1. Kelly Sprenkel-Anne Norris (S) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliott, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Allie Minnier-Lily West (S) def. Kassidy Reedy-Alexis Scopelliti, 6-1, 6-1.
Loyalsock 4
Lewisburg 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Green Dragons’ No. 2 doubles team of Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler won in three sets, but the Lancers took the HAC-II victory.
Kazakavage and Fessler defeated Madelyn Hall and Chloe Kennedy, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to lead Lewisburg (3-10).
Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1at LoyalsockSingles
1. Katie Savidge (Loy) def. Bekah Vance, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Abbie Machmer (Loy) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-1, 6-1. 3. Mia Blas (Loy) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
