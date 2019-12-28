MILTON — With his team leading Milton by just two points entering the fourth quarter, all Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman needed to do was lean on his two senior starters — Ahmahd Keyes and Denver Beachel.
Keyes scored 10 points in the final period and Beachel added eight to lead the Defenders to a 53-40 nonleague victory over Milton inside The Jungle on Friday.
“It was a very good team win. It was a very scrappy Milton group, it was an awesome environment here and it was fun to come in here,” said Wertman. “The kids competed, and they played well.”
Basketball is a game of runs, and after falling behind 23-16 at the half Milton (1-5) outscored Warrior Run 12-7 in the third period to get to within a possession at 30-28.
But a big 3-pointer from Beachel from the right corner to start the fourth period sparked Warrior Run (3-3).
“I was pulling my hair out on it not wanting him to shoot it, but then it goes in. It’s the one as a coach you’re screaming at him and then you’re like, ‘oh, okay,’ and then it drops,” said Wertman. “Denver is a four-year starter and he’s been through the ringer. He’s tough and he competes every single day and he’s starting to put together some big games at some big times as well.”
Keyes then took over in the fourth and helped the Defenders start a run of their own by making a pair of made free throws before Kade Anzulavich nailed a jumper in the lane for a 37-30 lead.
The Black Panthers tried to keep up as Ceaser Allen knocked down a trey and Kenley Caputo followed with a jumper, but Keyes was too much for Milton to handle.
Keyes, who finished with a game-high 23 points, went 8-for-8 from the foul line down the stretch, plus Beachel and Anzulavich both connected on big buckets in the waning moments to salt the game away for the Defenders.
Beachel added 13 points on the night and Anzulavich chipped in 10 for Warrior Run. Keyes also had 14 rebounds for the Defenders.
For Milton, it was just another one of those nights where the effort was there, but the points necessarily weren’t.
Qamar Bradley led the Black Panthers with 11 points, plus Ceaser Allen had eight in a losing effort.
“It is (another tough loss). The guys bust their butts and they work so hard, and anybody who comes to watch one of our games, (the losses) aren’t for a lack of effort,” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt. “This group of kids work, but I will say this: (Coach Wertman) did a heck of a job tonight coaching. He called some great timeouts at moments we were about to get some five-second calls and some loose-ball scenarios. He did a really good job late here getting in that 3-2 zone and causing us a lot of issues.
“We tried to work it in — kick it in and kick it out — and Warrior Run did a great job defensively slowing us down when I thought we were getting the momentum there in the third quarter,” added Brandt.
Milton next plays at Loyalsock today at 7:30 p.m., while Warrior Run is off until Jan. 4 when it hosts Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 53, Milton 40 at Milton
Warrior Run 9 14 7 22 — 53 Milton 9 7 12 12 — 40 Warrior Run (3-3) 53 Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Denver Beachel 4 2-2 13; Gabe Hogan 2 0-0 5; Braden Bomberger 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Ahmahd Keyes 6 10-11 23; Kade Anzulavich 4 2-4 10; Tyler Pick 1 0-1 2. Totals: 17 14-18 53. 3-point goals: Beachel 3, Hogan, Keyes. Milton (1-5) 40 Qamar Bradley 4 2-3 11; Kenley Caputo 3 0-0 7; Kyle Wagner 1 0-0 3; Xavier Minium 0 0-0 0; Dom Savidge 0 1-2 1; Ceaser Allen 3 1-2 8; Colton Loreman 2 0-0 4; Eric Baker 0 1-2 1; Mickail Henriquez 2 1-4 5. Totals: 15 6-13 44. 3-point goals: Bradley, Caputo, Wagner, Allen. JV score: Milton, 59-46. High scorers: Milton, Carter Lilley, 13; WR, Hogan and AJ Bieber 12.
