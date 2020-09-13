Boys soccer Warrior Run 3 Danville 1
TURBOTVILLE — Logan Confer and AJ Bieber found net as Warrior Run started its boys soccer season off with a big win over Danville Saturday in Turbotville.
Confer got the scoring started, then an own goal credited to Tanner Polcyn gave the Defenders a 2-0 lead. Bieber capped off the scoring for the Defenders before Danville got a goal from Dan Renzo Yuasa.
Duncan Bender had five saves in goal for Warrior Run.
The Defenders are back in action Tuesday evening at Southern Columbia.
Warrior Run 3, Danville 1
Scoring 1st half: (WR) Logan Confer, unassisted, 30:51; (WR) Tanner Polcyn, own goal, 20:13; (WR) AJ Bieber, unassisted, 30:05; (D) Dan Renzo Yuasa, assist Doug Houser, 21:32. Shots on goal: WR 13, Danville 6 Corners: Warrior Run 7, Danville 4 Saves: WR (Duncan Bender) 5, Danville (Evan Hass) 10
Milton 3 Central Mountain 0
LOCK HAVEN — Conner Smith scored a pair of goals and Austin Gainer also found net as the Black Panthers blanked Central Mountain Saturday.
Evan Yoder, Ethan Hamilton and Carter Lilley tallied assists for Milton.
Milton is back in action Tuesday at Montoursville.
Milton 3, Central Mountain 0
Saturday at Central Mountain Scoring 1st half: (M) Conner Smith, assist Evan Yoder), 15:03; (M) Austin Gainer, assist Ethan Hamilton, 23:14 2nd half: (M) Smith, assist Carter Lilley, 77:06 Corners: Milton 4, CM 8 Saves: Milton — Tyler Flederbach — 13 Saves; CM — Cy Probst — 5 Saves
Midd-West 3 Mifflinburg 0 Jersey Shore 2 Mifflinburg 0
MIDDLEBURG — Nick Eppley scored a pair of goals for Midd-West as the Wildcats fell to the Mustangs at Midd-West Saturday.
Jersey Shore got goals from Eli Reibson and Breck Miller as the Bulldogs topped the Wildcats Saturday at Midd-West.
Midd West 3 Mifflinburg 0
Saturday at Midd-West Scoring 1st half: (MW) Nick Eppley, unassisted, 16:08; (MW) Stephan Leitzel, penalty kick, 8:35 2nd half: (MW) Eppley, unassisted, 17:00 Shots on goal: MW 10, Miff 0 Corners: MW 17, Miff 0 Saves: Miff 10, MW 0
Jersey Shore 2, Mifflinburg 0
Saturday at Midd-West Scoring (JS) Eli Reibson, 20:06; (JS) Breck Miller, :02 Shots on goal: JS 8, Miff 0 Corners: JS 5, Miff 0 Saves: Miff 8, JS 0
Girls soccer Mifflinburg 4 Warrior Run 3
MIFFLINBURG — Sarah Fritz scored a pair of goals as the Mifflinburg girls soccer team opened the season with a win over visiting Warrior Run Saturday.
Olivia Walter and Kennedy Good also found net for the Wildcats. Assists went to Avery Metzger and Remi Stahl.
Warrior Run got a pair of goals from Zoe Reese and one from Braeleigh Dunkle. Assists went to Kiley Bohart and Alayna Wilkins.
Mifflinburg 4, Warrior Run 3
Saturday at Mifflinburg Scoring 1st half: (M) Sarah Fritz, assist Avery Metzger, 6:20. 2nd half: (WR) Braeleigh Dunkle, assist Kiley Bohart, 41:12; (M) Kennedy Good, unassisted 47:08; (WR) Zoe Reese, unassisted, 64:16; (M) Olivia Walter, assist Remi Stahl, 67:18; (M)-Fritz, penalty kick, 69:28; (WR) Reese, assist Alayna Wilkins, 74:15. Shots on goal: Miff 9, WR 9 Corners: Miff 9, WR 4 Saves: Warrior Run 5 (Kylee Brouse); Mifflinburg 6 (Kristi Benfield).
Jersey Shore 1 Milton 0
MILTON — The Bulldogs got a goal from Emma Kauffman and its all they would need as both teams opened their seasons Saturday in Milton.
The Black Panthers are back in action at home today with Danville.
Jersey Shore 1, Milton 0
Saturday at Milton Scoring 1st half: (JS) Emma Kauffman Shots on goal: JS 9, Milton 7 Corners: Milton 1, JS 0 Saves: Milton 8, Jersey Shore 7
Meadowbrook Christian 7
Montgomery 1
MILTON — Audrey Millett scored the first two varsity goals of her career as Meadowbrook rolled in the season-opening tournament at Meadowbrook.
The Lions also got goals from Katie Steck, Kailey Devlin, Alyssa Canelo and Amelia Yordy.
Maddy Osman and Yordy tallied assists for the Lions.
Cross country Milton sweeps Mifflinburg
MILTON – The Black Panthers went 1-2-3 on the boys side and took three of the top-four spots in the girls race to sweep the Wildcats in cross country action Saturday at Milton State Park.
Timmy Marvin took the boys race in 17:51 followed by Brody Bender and Chase Bilodeau. Mifflinburg’s Landon Driggers led the Wildcats with a fourth-place finish followed by Eli Erickson in sixth.
On the girls side, Leah Walter won easily in 21:57, followed by Mifflinburg Marissa Allen, and teammates Karenza Musser and Emma East.
Boys Milton 19, Mifflinburg 37 1. Timmy Marvin (Milt) 17:51; 2. Brody Bender (Milt) 17:55; 3. Chase Bilodeau (Milt) 18:35; 4. Landon Driggers (Miff) 19:16; 5. Nathan Barnett (Milt) 19:17; 6. Eli Erickson (Miff) 19:20; 7. Daniel Walter (Miff) 19:29; 8. Ryan Bickhart (Milt) 19:31; 9. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 19:34; 11. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 20:22. Girls Milton 22, Mifflinburg 36 1. Leah Walter (Milt) 21:57; 2. Marissa Allen (Miff) 22:23; 3. Karenza Musser (Milt) 23:08; 4. Emma East (Milt) 23:58; 5. Emma Hyder (Miff) 24:15; 6. Ryleigh Stewart (Milt) 25:07; 7. Kaylee Swartzlander (Miff) 25.12; 8. Aliana Ayala (Milt) 25:34; 10. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 26:25; 12. Paige Rhyne (Miff) 29:19.
Lewisburg tops Shikellamy
LEWISBURG — Jacob Hess led the way, finishing in 15:55 as Lewisburg took the top-five spots and the girls, paced by Sarah Mahoney and Delaney Humphrey right on her heels, took the top-four spots as the Green Dragons swept the Braves Saturday in Lewisburg.
Hess was followed by Calvin Bailey, Thomas Hess, Gianluca Perrone and Bryce Ryder.
Mahoney and Humphrey were followed by Maggie Daly and Hanna Mirshahi.
Boys Lewisburg I5, Shikellamy 47 1. Jacob Hess (L) 15:55; 2. Calvin Bailey (L) 16:47; 3. Thomas Hess (L) 16:49; 4. Gianluca Perrone (L) 17:05; 5. Bryce Ryder (L) 17:34; 7. Paul Snyder (S) 17:54; 8. Micah Zellers (S) 18:10; 9. Tim Gale (S) 18:17; 15: Nolan Reynolds (S) 19:41; 16. Keegan Moylan (S) 19:42. Girls Lewisburg 18, Shikellamy 41 1. Sarah Mahoney (L) 20:09; 2. Delaney Humphrey (L) 20:11; 3. Maggie Daly (L) 20:38; 4. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 20:58; 5. Alyssa Keeley (S) 20:58; 6. Elli Ronk (S) 21:06; 7. Bri Hennett (S) 21:07; 8. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:23; 18. Emma Bronowicz (S) 25:04; 19. Melia Raker (S) 26:37.
Warrior Run tops Selinsgrove
TURBOTVILLE — Caden Dufrene and Andrew Adams went 1-2 and Lauren Trapani and Alyssa Hoffman went 1-2 for the girls as Warrior Run swept Selinsgrove Saturday in Turbotville.
Dufrene finished in 16:46 and Trapani in 18:44. The Defender girls took three of the top-five positions.
Boys Warrior Run 21, Selinsgrove 34 1. Caden Dufrene (WR) 16:46; 2. Andrew Adams (WR) 17:55; 3. Zachary Wentz (S) 18:21; 4. Derick Blair (S) 18:22; 5. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 18:26; 6. Jason Wood (WR) 18:33; 7. Liam Boyer (WR) 19:32; 8. Ben Malehorn (S) 20:13; 9. Mason Reitenbach (S) 20:21; 10. Jarrett Lee (S) 20:32. Girls Warrior Run 22, Selinsgrove 35 1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 18:44; 2. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 19:51; 3. Shaela Kruskie (S) 20:02; 4. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 20:14; 5. Breia Mayes (S) 20:17; 6. ZoeTomko (S) 20:27; 7. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 20:37; 8. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR) 20:41; 10. Ade Leason (S) 21:30; 5. JaSayle Rivera (S) 23:05.
Field hockey Shikellamy 4 Warrior Run 0
SUNBURY — The Braves got four goals from four different players en route to a win over Warrior Run Saturday in Sunbury.
Emily Wetzel, Olivia Cimino, Hanna Fausey and Mya Willard-Miller rattled the cage.
Warrior Run is back in action at Milton today.
Shikellamy 4, Warrior Run 0
Saturday at Shikellamy Scoring 1st quarter: Shik-Emily Wetzel, 3:15. 2nd quarter: Shik-Olivia Cimino (corner), 0:00. 3rd quarter: Shik-Hanna Fausey, assist Julia Boyle, 5:03. 4th quarter: Shik-Mya Willard-Miller, unassisted, 2:18. Shots: Shikellamy 4, WR 3 Corners: Shikellamy 9, WR 3 Saves: Shikellamy (Reagan Wiest), 3; Warrior Run 10.
Girls tennis Central Columbia 5 Milton 0
The Blue Jays topping Milton in girls tennis action Saturday at Milton.
Milton is back in action today at home with Mifflinburg.
Central Columbia 5, Milton 0
Saturday at Milton No. 1 Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Alanna Stamm (M) 6-0, 6-0 No. 2 Megan Minnig (CC) def. Brooklyn Wade (M) 6-1, 6-1 No. 3 Isabelle McHugh (CC) def. Maddy Nicholas (M) 6-0, 6-1 Doubles No. 1 Grace Roberts/Lexie Lehman (CC) def. Mackenzie Counsil/Maddy Chappell (M) 6-2. 6-1 No. 2 Emma Crawford/Maggie Vandermark (CC) def. Lydia Crawford/Addy Ayala (M) 6-0, 6-1
Golf PHAC Invitational Saturday at Bucknell Golf Club
LEWISBURG — Ben Sohosky, of Lewisburg, and Cassie Gee, of Loyalsock, took top honors at Saturday’s PHAC Invitational, staged at Bucknell Golf Club, Lewisburg. Sohosky finished at 3-over (73) while Gee was 14-over at 85.
Peyton Mussina, of Montoursville, fired a 4-over 74 for second and Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney carded a 6-over 76 for third.
Ava Markunas shot a 15-over 86 for second while teammate Ryleigh Faust fired a 91 for fourth. Lewisburg’s Brynn Wagner finished fifth.
Lewisburg’s Sean Kelly finished eight, and teammate Will Gronlund tied for 10th.
