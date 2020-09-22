Junior High football
Milton 37, Shikellamy 14
at Milton
Milton rushing: Chris Doyle 4-43, TD; Izayah Minium 5-60, TD; Lucas Ditty 3-42, 3TDs, Chase Knarr 1-8; Heyden Patterson 2-22; Monty Fisher 4-43.
Milton defense: Doyle 7 tackles, 4 TFL; Quacey Wilt 4 tackles; Ditty, Minium, Patterson, Lane Strawser, Dominic Lytle, 3 tackles each; Lytle TFL; Ditty 2 recovered fumbles, Strawswer recovered fumble.
Milto is at Central Mountain Thursday.
