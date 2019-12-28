It may only be a toe in the water but there is now a Division I wrestling program in the south.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has made its debut. The first two dual meets resulted in losses (to Appalachian State and North Carolina). The new team is up and running.
Little Rock announced the team in 2018 and then named Neil Erisman as head coach. Erisman, who won a Big 12 title in 2011 at 157 pounds, went 92-36 at Oklahoma State.
He later was an assistant at Oklahoma State and North Carolina.
The Trojans will compete in the PAC-12. Yep, the PAC-12. The league needed a sixth team to qualify wrestlers for the NCAA championships. The schedule is no cupcake. They’ll be at the Southern Scuffle and later face Arizona State, Northern Illinois, Stanford and Oregon State.
Those of a certain age can remember when there was D-1 wrestling in the south. Kentucky, Clemson, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, and Auburn had teams. In fact, Auburn once hosted the NCAA championships.
At least two area wrestlers, Warrior Run’s Mike Litzelman and Danville’s Steve Baney headed south to wrestle. Litzelman was at Florida and Baney was a Bulldog at Georgia.
Maybe Little Rock will start a trend. It would be nice to see some of those SEC schools loosen the purse strings and contribute head coach football coaching funds for a wrestling team.
The NCAA has said more than 40,000 tickets have been sold for the NCAA championships in Minneapolis. It will be the first time the championships will be held in a football stadium (US Bank). A total of 144 suites have been sold.
An NCAA spokesman said the mats will be positioned in the center of the football field with additional space than normal between the mats.
When the event was held in 1996 in the Target Arena, the floor space was cramped.
The event was held one time in a dome of sorts. That was in the UNI Dome at Northern Iowa.
The championships return to Saint Louis next year (2021) and Detroit the following year. The new Mercedes Dome in Atlanta might be a good selection and it might help wrestling in the south.
With the new year on the horizon, readers will be bombarded with “decade” stories.
“Amateur Wrestling News” has come up with a wrestling list of the top guys from 2010-2019. And they’ve done a pretty good job of it.
Here it is with NCAA finishes: 125, Spenceer Lee, Iowa, 1/1/TBD/TBD; 133, Logan Stieber, Ohio State, 1/1/1/1/; 141, Yianni Diakomihalis, Cornell, 1/1/TBD/TBD; 149, Zain Retherford, Penn State, 5/1/1/1; 157, Jason Nolf, Penn State, 2/1/1/1.
Also, 165, Kyle Dake, Cornell, 1/1/1/1; 174, Zahid Valencia, Arizona State, 3/1/1,TBD; 184, Bo Nickal, Penn State, 2/1/1/1; 197, J’Den Cox, Missouri, 1/5/1/1; 285, Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, 2/1/1/1.
Note that no wrestlers from Oklahoma State are listed as No. 1. We suspect that if the magazine would have named a top coach it would have gone to Penn State’s Cael Sanderson.
College wrestling
Results
Appalachian State 35, Little Rock 6
Northern Illinois 23, Kent State 13
Wisconsin 42, Kent State 6
Princeton 32, Rider 9
Purdue 35, S. Illinois 9
Stanford 26, Drexel 11
Lock Haven 26, Bloomsburg 12
Drexel 25, Cal Poly 21
Minnesota 22, South Dakota State 10
Nebraska 32, Oregon State 3
Ohio 20, West Virginia 13
Pitt 27, Maryland 10
North Carolina 35, Little Rock 6
George Mason 21, Edinboro 19
Binghamton 25, Sacred Heart 9
Cleveland State 22, George Mason 14
Bucknell 39, Long Island 7
Va. Tech 29, Chattanooga 3
Clarion 20, Lock Haven 16
West Virginia 34, VMI 8
Buffalo 26, George Mason 10
West Virginia 22, Edinboro 9.
Coming up
Midlands Tournament, Chicago
Dec. 29-30
Top teams (some schools send partial teams): Iowa, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Princeton, Arizona State, Illinois, Campbell, Bucknell, Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Penn, North Carolina, South Dakota State.
South Beach Duals, Miami
Dec. 29-30
Schools: Binghamton, Columbia, Cornell, Franklin & Marshall, Kent State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota State, Rider, Southern Illinois.
Southern Scuffle, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Jan 1-2
Top teams: Air Force, Appalachian State, Binghamton, Cal State Bakersfield, Chattanooga, Cleveland State, Davidson, Drexel, Iowa State, Little Rock, Lock Haven, North Carolina State, Rider, Va. Tech, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Pittsburg, Rutgers.
High school
Beast of the East
at Newark, Delaware
Finals
106
Brandon Cannon (Wyoming Seminary, Pa.) 16-2, Fr. over Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton, N.J.) 5-1, Fr. (SV-1 7-2)
113
Stevo Poulin (Shenendehowa, N.Y.) 6-0, Jr. over Brett Ungar (Notre Dame, Pa.) 10-2, Jr. (Fall 1:06)
120
Dean Peterson (St John Vianney, N.J.) 41-0, Jr. over Ryan Miller (Blair Academy, N.J.) 5-1, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
126
Ryan Crookham (Notre Dame, Pa.) 11-1, So. over Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII, N.J.) 5-1, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
132
Jimmy Carmany (Brecksville, Ohio) 50-6, Sr. over Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park, Md.) 5-1, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
138
Lucas Chittum (Blair Academy, N.J.) 6-0, Fr. over Kenny Herrmann (Bethlehem Catholic, Pa.) 114-37, Sr. (Dec 10-8)
145
Manzona Bryant (Western Reserve Academy, Ohio) 17-2, Sr. over Jagger Condomitti (Northampton, Pa.) 91-23, Jr. (Fall 2:51)
152
Dalton Harkins (Malvern Prep, Pa.) 105-28, Sr. over Cole Handlovic (Bethlehem Catholic, Pa.) 91-23, Sr. (TB-1 5-1)
160
Andrew Cerniglia (Notre Dame, Pa.) 13-1, Sr. over Clayton Ulrey (Lower Dauphin High School, Pa.) 117-13, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
170
Connor O‘Neill (DePaul Catholic) 6-0, Sr. over Domonic Mata (Blair Academy, N.J.) 5-1, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
182
John Poznanski (Colonia, N.J.) 105-12, Sr. over Rylan Rogers (Blair Academy, N.J.) 5-1, So. (Dec 5-2)
9-3)
195
Nicholas Feldman (Malvern Prep, Pa.) 56-8, So. over Peyton Craft (Blair Academy, N.J.) 5-1, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
220
Kyonte Hamilton (Georgetown Prep, D.C.) 96-10, Jr. over Ethan Hatcher (Brecksville, Ohio) 54-6, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
285
Hunter Catka (Sun Valley, Pa.) 105-9, Sr. over Max Millin (Perry (Massillon, Ohio) 12-2, Sr. (MD 11-3)
Final Team Scores
1 Blair Academy 239.5
2 Brecksville 175.0
3 Malvern Prep 164.5
4 Bergen Catholic 162.5
5 Notre Dame 141.0
Blair won team title for 20th straight year.
