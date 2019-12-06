For many Pennsylvania hunters, deer season means countless hours waiting patiently in hopes that big buck of their dreams comes sneaking along, offering them that long-waited-for opportunity to squeeze the trigger.
Spending that time waiting in hopes of seeing a deer can at times be a real challenge. When the action is hot and you’re seeing the occasional deer and hearing shots fired by other hunters, anticipation runs high and it’s easy to stay alert. But come mid-season when it feels like you’re the only person afield, the hours can feel like days as the time ticks by.
Consider this if you will. You arrive at your chosen spot an hour before legal shooting time. After getting comfortable and allowing the forest to quiet down, you are greeted by the coming of the dawn. Soon the chirping of songbirds or the cawing of a passing crow can be heard. Next it’s the rustling of leaves as a nearby squirrel ventures forth, searching for acorns. Enjoyable sights and sounds to be sure.
It’s approaching 9 a.m. now and it’s been almost an hour since you’ve heard a shot. The squirrels have returned to their dens, the songbirds, other than that one noisy woodpecker, have fluttered off, and you have yet to see or even hear a deer. Now what? Do you simply enjoy the quiet, pour a cup of coffee, eat a sandwich or an apple? Do you close your eyes and take a little nap, break down and check that annoying cell phone for texts or emails, or simply give up and head for home? The important thing is the choice is yours. It’s that freedom to decide that many people crave. Stay where you are, head for home, or check out things over the next ridge. There’s no right or wrong answer – it’s just nice to have the freedom of choice.
Have you been lucky enough to harvest a deer, bear or a turkey on a recent hunt in Pa? If so, why not enter The Standard-Journal/Valley Outdoors Big Game Contest? One lucky hunter will win a great prize package including a fishing trip with L.D.Guide Service, a pheasant hunt from Skunk Hollow Game Birds and numerous other prizes.
To qualify for your chance to win this random drawing, all you need to do is send a photo of your legally tagged 2019 Pennsylvania fall turkey, bear, or deer (buck or doe) along with your name, address, phone number, age and any other information to karenh@standard-journal.com or mail to Standard Journal/Valley Outdoors Big Game Contest, 21 N. Arch St., Milton, PA 17847. Deadline to submit a photo is Wednesday, Dec. 18. All tasteful photos become the property of The Standard-Journal and will be run in an upcoming issue of Valley Outdoors. For more details look for our contest ad in this issue of The Standard-Journal. Good luck – we’re looking forward to seeing your photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.