SELINSGROVE — Two big nights of racing action at Selinsgrove Speedway this weekend get started at 7:30 Saturday night when the Sunbury Eagles Club presents the invading URC Sprints to battle the Pennsylvania Posse 360 sprint stars in the 8th annual Kramer Kup, honoring late track champion Kramer Williamson, of Palmyra.
The 8th annual Kramer Kup will offer the winner $3,073 to score the 30-lap main event for the URC 360 sprints while also paying $273 just to start the affair.
The total sprint car event offers a purse of nearly $14,000. There will be no time trials for the Kramer Kup.
Joining the URC Sprints on the Sunbury Eagles Club racing program will be the super late models and the A & A Auto Stores roadrunners.
The Kramer Kup will honor Williamson, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an area racing accident on August 3, 2013.
Williamson was 63 at the time of his passing but he left behind a sterling record including the title of 1978 Selinsgrove Speedway sprint car track champion to go along with 26 career full size sprint car wins at the track.
He also owns one career URC 360 sprint win at the track, scored on July 8, 1995.
Williamson and his synonymous “Pink Panther” No. 73 sprint car were widely recognized around the region and nationally for decades although at times he did pilot other machines.
The memorable driver also recorded three URC Sprint series circuit titles during his career, in 1990, 1991 and in 1995. Williamson currently ranks third on the all-time URC series win list with a total of 67checkered flags.
Among other honors, Williamson scored a Williams Grove Speedway track title in 1976 and he was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2008.
Previous winners of the Kramer Kup have been: JJ Grasso, 2013; Mark Smith, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018; Robbie Stillwaggon, 2015; and Ryan Smith in 2019.
Gates for Saturday’s Kramer Kup program will open at 5 pm.
Selinsgrove Speedway returns to action at 7: 30 Sunday night with the running of the Middleswarth Potato Chips Pennsylvania Speedweek Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial for the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars.
Also racing on Sunday night will be the Apache Tree Service 305 sprints.
