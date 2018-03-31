LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons used solid performances all around to down Bloomsburg Friday afternoon and remain undefeated on the season.
Multiple players stepped up to help deliver a 5-0 victory for the Green Dragons to give the team a 5-0 record overall this season.
In typical Lewisburg fashion, both Carter Casimir at No. 1 singles, as well as the No. 1 doubles duo of Chris Meng and Peter Kinnaman brought home convincing victories.
Casimir was the first player off the court, picking up a quick 6-0, 6-0 victory over Collin Kruczek at No. 1 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team wasn’t far behind, also picking up a convincing 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Where Lewisburg showed the most versatility on the day came at both No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
With Lewisburg missing Drew King, AJ Swanson was called upon to step up from his normal position of No. 3 singles and play at No. 2 singles.
This left No. 3 singles open, where Lewisburg head coach Sam Harer called on freshman Zach Higgins to come in for his team.
Swanson came out on fire in his No. 2 singles match, getting a 6-0 victory in the opening set over Bloomsburg’s Theo Hintz.
In the second set, Hintz began to get comfortable and was able to take advantage in a few sets, but Swanson was able to break serve and earn a 6-4 victory in the second set.
“AJ (Swanson) played really good today,” said Coach Harer. “He played smart tennis out there. I’m proud of what he accomplished today.”
Higgins, drawing his first singles start of the season, also looked good early in his match.
Higgins rolled to a 6-2 victory in his first set before falling 4-6 in the second set.
With Lewisburg already up 3-0, the match went to a super tiebreaker where Higgins earned a 10-2 victory.
“Zach (Higgins) has really improved since day one,” said Coach Harer of his young player stepping up. “He’s been hitting the ball really well and he was able to hang right in there with another team’s No. 3 guy.”
Higgins’ only other start on the season came in Lewisburg’s first game of the season where he played No. 1 double in place of Kinnaman.
Lewisburg’s final victory came at No. 2 doubles, where Cole Temple and Sawyer Fisher teamed up to earn a 6-4, 6-1 straight set victory.
Lewisburg improved to 5-0 to begin the season.
“We’re off to an exciting start,” said Harer. “We just have to keep this momentum up and keep getting wins.”
The Green Dragons now take some time off, as the squad is not scheduled to compete again until Monday, April 9 when the team will take on Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. in Lewisburg.
Lewisburg 5, Bloomsburg 0
at Lewisburg
Singles: Carter Casimir (L) def. Collin Kruczek 6-0, 6-0; AJ Swanson (L) def. Theo Hintz 6-0, 6-4; Zach Higgans (L) def. Leo Schultz 6-2, 4-6, 10-2.
Doubles: Peter Kinnaman/Chris Meng (L) def. Chris Michael/Logan Chorba 6-0, 6-0; Cole Temple/Sawyer Fisher (L) def. Brendan Erwin/Cooper Snyder 6-4, 6-1.
Records: Lewisburg is 5-0.
