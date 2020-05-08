MILTON — District 13 Administrator Greg Brouse hosted an informal meeting Friday evening at Brown Avenue Park to update local league representatives as to the state of Little League going forward in the age of COVID-19.
Last week, Pennsylvania Little League held a meeting with district administrators and it was unanimous that state and sectional tournaments would be canceled. Little League International had previously announced that there would be no regional or world series tournaments.
“Little League is adamant they’d like to see some type of regular season,” Brouse told the group. “You have to prepare, you and your league, where you want to go with it.”
Brouse advised league officials to first contact parents, then local league volunteers to gauge interest.
“How do they feel?” he said. “Do they want to come back? Are you going to have the support of volunteers, the support of parents?”
Of those in attendance — and District 13 is comprised of leagues from Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Columbia counties — a show of hands indicated nine to 10 leagues had an interest in having some sort of regular season.
When the question of a district tournament was raised, it was clear too much was unknown and the likelihood of a formal district tournament would be unlikely. Several league officials proposed informal tournaments.
As to when leagues could play, it was noted counties that are yellow would have to go green, then the league would have to host at least two weeks of practice.
“Keep players and coaches safe,” said Brouse.
Oversight from above will not be as strict as in a regular year. Brouse noted that Little League will be more flexible when it comes to players from different leagues joining neighboring leagues in the event one league chooses not to play.
“It’s going to be kind of a free year,” Brouse said. “You want (the kids) to have fun. They are going to be flexible with player movement, they are going to be flexible with waivers.”
Some questions local boards will have to answer before committing to a season included availability of fields — many of which are owned by municipalities or schools, availability and willingness of volunteers and concession stand possibilities.
“We’re not going to have all the answers,” said Brouse.
Discussion of a regular season seemed to indicate games may be played in July and August, if state regulations loosen. There would be no limit to how many games needed to be played. It was also noted there would be no uniform requirements, as is typical with Little League play.
Challenger Division play was not advised due to pre-existing conditions some players may have.
