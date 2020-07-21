Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Monday, July 13
Our second full week of summer workouts began this morning with the arrival of senior Nate Barnett who had been quarantining while some relatives visited. Nate is one of two returning senior varsity runners and so having him back is huge as we try to find the identity of who this boys team will be this year. It is tough because our last corporate memories from Milton Boys cross country version 2019 are memories of a team that had a singular focus and camaraderie carrying over from track season. We aren’t anywhere close to that now, but it is July... I have to force myself to take a page from Aaron Burr and just Wait for It and let the team naturally coalesce.
Over the past six years one of the main crucibles where individuals went in and a team came out was our four-day cross country camp, tent-camping and running in Farrandsville, Pa. After we built a pavilion at the site, we started letting athletes sign a truss every year to physically leave their mark. This past Saturday, while up there to mow and spend the day at the creek with the family, I looked at the trusses and wondered if any names would be added this years. I write this after returning from the July Milton Booster Club meeting and I was struck with how we are all dealing with similar questions: How do we adapt what has been successful in the past for these uncertain times? How do we keep our athletes active but safe? Will there even be fall sports? How do we support this year’s athletes through these times and be the best stewards of the funds that we have so that we can continue to support future athletes as well? There are no easy answers these days.
There are no easy answers these days, there. Maybe if I write it enough, I will remember that when folks in Harrisburg make decisions that will impact our upcoming season. The PIAA board of directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday — will the season be ended? Will there be drastic changes to cross country and other sports to lower the risk but allow them to continue? Again, so many questions — hopefully when I get the answers I will have the grace to remember how I started this paragraph: There are no easy answers...
