SELINSGROVE - Selinsgrove Speedway opened its season Saturday night with Rick Eckert, of York, taking the super late model victory worth $4,000 in a flag-to-flag run while Christian Rumsey, of Middletown, N.Y., scored a win in the 305 sprint main.
Eckert started on the pole of the 30-lap super late model main and outdistanced Gregg Satterlee, of Rochester Mills, for his eighth career win at the Snyder County oval.
The York driver withstood three restarts with Satterlee lined up directly behind but on every occasion he was able to pull away from the field.
During the mid-stages of the event Eckert stretched his lead to nearly three seconds but at the end his margin of victory was 1.635 seconds.
Bryan Bernheisel originally crossed the line in third but was credited with 14th after post-race inspection. Jim Yoder assumed the third spot followed by ninth starter Jeff Rine ad Alex Ferree.
Heats for the super late models went to Eckert, Bernheisel and Satterlee with Nathan Long taking the consolation race.
Ferree of Saxonburg set fast time in the late model qualifications with a lap of 20.581 seconds.
A field of 51 Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars were in action and Nick Sweigart led the 20-lap feature event from the pole for the first 13 laps before Doug Dodson muscled by for the lead.
Sweigart then slowed to a stop on the track with four laps to go setting up a volley of restarts before Dodson surrendered the lead thanks to a flat tire.
Christian Rumsey who started 14th in the field, then took command and stormed to the victory, capping off a fine run from mid-pack.
Landon Price rode home second followed by Dave Graber, 11th-place starter Kassidy Kreitz and Devin Adams.
Heats for the 305's went to Dave Grube, Jared Zionkowski, Price, Kyle Keen and Dodson
Larry McVey won the B-Main and Nathan Gramley won the C-Main.
Saturday results
Late Models – 28 Entries
30-Lap A-Main: 1) 0 Rick Eckert 2) 22 22 Gregg Satterlee 3) 24Y Jim Yoder 4) 2J Jeff Rine 5) 4 Alex Ferree 6) 10 Jared Miley 7) 111L Matt Lux 8) F1 Coleby Frye 9) 14Z Dave Brouse Jr. 10) 33C Chris Casner 11) 76 Andy Haus 12) 6 Mike Lupfer 13) 119B Bryan Bernheisel 14) 3 Tim Wilson 15) 46 Dan Green 16) 72 Jason Covert 17) 33 Trent Brenneman 18) 22 Brett Schadel 19) 33K Kyle Knapp 20) 63 Nathan Long 21) 9 Hayes Mattern 22) 10 Dave Stamm 23) 57 Jon Rohacevich 24) 0G DeShawn Gingrich
Heat Winners: Rick Eckert, Bryan Bernheisel, Gregg Satterlee
B-Main Winner: Nathan Long
305 Sprint Cars – 51 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) 1R Christian Rumsey 2) 69 Landon Price 3) 51 Dave Graber 4) 69K Kassidy Kreitz 5) 99A Devin Adams 6) 71 Josh Spicer 7) 4J Jacob Gomola 8) 67J Johnny Scarborough 9) 31C Chase Metheney 10) 83M Larry McVay 11) 19 Cruz Kepner 12) 2 Erin Statler 13) 21M Cassandra Minium 14) 11X Robert Garvey 15) 56D Peter Dance 16) 20 Doug Dodson 17) 41Z Jared Zionkowski 18) 80 Kyle Colwell 19) 17K Kyle Keen 20) 8 Nick Sweigart 21) 3D Dave Grube 22) 38 Marie McVay 23) 95 Garrett Bard 24) 88 Fred Arnold 25) 67 Ken Duke 26) 36 Jaremi Hanson
