SELINSGROVE – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced the 2020 Division III Men’s All-Academic Teams and Scholar-Athletes Wednesday morning and the Susquehanna University men’s tennis team earned All-Academic Team status for the fourth time in five years while five River Hawks were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.
Susquehanna was one of 125 men’s programs awarded All-Academic Team distinction as the River Hawks posted a 3.502 team GPA during the 2019-20 academic year. SU was one of three Landmark Conference men’s tennis programs to earn All-Academic Team honors, joining The Catholic University of America and Juniata College on the list.
To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements:
• Have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.0 scale)
• All student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form
• All varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year
Half the team picked up ITA Scholar-Athlete honors and the five-player contingent of John Duncan ’23(Bloomsburg/Central Columbia), Ian Reish ’21 (Mifflinburg/Mifflinburg), Joshua Sanderson ’23 (Mount Wolf/Northeastern), Taylor Swim ’20 (Phillipsburg, N.J./Phillipsburg), and Emil Vyskocil ’23 (Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y./Cornwall) was part of 20 Landmark players honored by the ITA. Susquehanna and Catholic tied with five selections each while Juniata led the way with seven honorees.
In all, the SU men’s tennis program has earned 28 Scholar-Athlete awards. Susquehanna racked up 17 honorees between 2018 and 2019, including nine last year for the most ever.
To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must meet the following requirements:
• Have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) for the current academic year
• Be listed on the eligibility form
This is Swim’s third Scholar-Athlete award while Reish and Vyskocil are both repeat honorees. Additionally, Duncan and Reish both notched a 4.0 GPA for the year.
Before the 2019-20 campaign was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Susquehanna tallied a 5-1 record during the fall semester, including a perfect 3-0 mark at the Garrett Tennis Courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.