Like it or not, it’s time to stare Chronic Wasting Disease in the eye and admit that yes, this terrible illness is not only real, but has entered our area. It might not yet have been proven to exist in our backyards, but it is confirmed just south of here which means that our deer here are probably becoming infected or will be in short order. After all, truth be told, deer can carry this disease for a year or more before showing outward signs of infection. That’s right, that sleek doe feeding in your backyard food plot could already be carrying Chronic Wasting Disease!
Think it can’t happen here? Wake up and face the facts. It not only can, it will, change deer hunting in Pennsylvania for years to come. Remember a few short years ago when little brown bats filled our skies at night? Oh sure, other areas were affected by White Nose Syndrome, but not here in Central Pennsylvania, right? Well, friends we saw what happened with that logic. Today the bat is down to about one percent of its former population totals before coming into contact with White Nose Syndrome. Let’s hope and pray CWD doesn’t do the same to our whitetail deer herd – the country’s number one most popular and heavily hunted big game species.
As if the thought of the deer herd being decimated isn’t scary enough, a new study recently suggested that maybe the disease could be transmitted to humans. Up until now it was thought to only reside in animals such as deer and elk, but now, well the experts just aren’t sure. Truth be told, it appears there are very few things about this devastating disease of the nervous system that the so-called experts can agree on, including what can be done to control its spread.
What do we know about this disease? This fatal brain disease which is much like mad cow disease was first detected in Colorado in 1967, since then spreading over half of the US as well as into Canada. The disease is always fatal in deer and elk, often taking 18-24 months before the infected animal will show signs of being sick. CWD is spread through both direct and indirect contact between animals. It’s thought that soil coming into contact with prions from an infected animal could pass on the disease to other animals for up to five years. How can you combat that?
I would strongly suggest to all hunters and wildlife enthusiasts that they learn as much as they can about this disease and steps that they can take to help slow its spread. Reading the new Hunting and Trapping Digest supplied with your hunting license or found online would be a good first step. CWD is not a myth. It’s the largest threat we have ever seen to our state’s and nation’s deer herd and must be taken seriously by all hunters and non-hunters alike.
Larry Hendricks is an avid outdoorsman from Union County.
