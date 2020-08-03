EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 47 18 .723 —

x-Boston 44 22 .667 3½

x-Philadelphia 39 27 .591 8½

Brooklyn 31 35 .470 16½

New York 21 45 .318 26½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 42 24 .636 —

Orlando 32 35 .478 10½

Washington 24 42 .364 18

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 54 13 .806 —

x-Indiana 40 26 .606 13½

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 42 24 .636 —

x-Dallas 40 29 .580 3½

Memphis 32 35 .478 10½

San Antonio 29 36 .446 12½

New Orleans 28 38 .424 14

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 43 23 .652 —

x-Utah 42 24 .636 1

x-Oklahoma City 41 24 .631 1½

Portland 30 38 .441 14

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 50 15 .769 —

x-L.A. Clippers 45 21 .682 5½

Sacramento 28 38 .424 22½

Phoenix 28 39 .418 23

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Miami 125, Denver 105

Oklahoma City 110, Utah 94

L.A. Clippers 126, New Orleans 103

Indiana 127, Philadelphia 121

Toronto 107, L.A. Lakers 92

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 118, Washington 110

Boston 128, Portland 124

San Antonio 108, Memphis 106

Orlando 132, Sacramento 116

Houston 120, Milwaukee 116

Phoenix 117, Dallas 115

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 4 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 9 p.m.

