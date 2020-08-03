EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 47 18 .723 —
x-Boston 44 22 .667 3½
x-Philadelphia 39 27 .591 8½
Brooklyn 31 35 .470 16½
New York 21 45 .318 26½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 42 24 .636 —
Orlando 32 35 .478 10½
Washington 24 42 .364 18
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 54 13 .806 —
x-Indiana 40 26 .606 13½
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 42 24 .636 —
x-Dallas 40 29 .580 3½
Memphis 32 35 .478 10½
San Antonio 29 36 .446 12½
New Orleans 28 38 .424 14
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 43 23 .652 —
x-Utah 42 24 .636 1
x-Oklahoma City 41 24 .631 1½
Portland 30 38 .441 14
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 50 15 .769 —
x-L.A. Clippers 45 21 .682 5½
Sacramento 28 38 .424 22½
Phoenix 28 39 .418 23
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
Miami 125, Denver 105
Oklahoma City 110, Utah 94
L.A. Clippers 126, New Orleans 103
Indiana 127, Philadelphia 121
Toronto 107, L.A. Lakers 92
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 118, Washington 110
Boston 128, Portland 124
San Antonio 108, Memphis 106
Orlando 132, Sacramento 116
Houston 120, Milwaukee 116
Phoenix 117, Dallas 115
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Miami, 1:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 4 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis at Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 9 p.m.
