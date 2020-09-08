OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley survived the Baltimore Ravens’ final cut and is poised to return for a second season behind Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III on the depth chart.
Baltimore’s initial 53-man roster, formed after Saturday’s moves, offered no real surprises. The Ravens appear stocked with veteran talent coming off a 14-2 season and with the addition of free agents Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and D.J. Fluker.
All 10 of the 2020 draft picks made the initial 53-man roster.
McSorley, a sixth-round pick in 2019, beat out undrafted rookie free agent Tyler Huntley, who had a good camp but lacked the experience in the system that McSorley gained last year. Although he played in only one game — the season finale against Pittsburgh — and didn’t throw a pass, McSorley spent his entire rookie season on Baltimore’s roster after a successful college career at Penn State.
The Ravens cut three tight ends — Eli Wolf, Jerell Adams and Charles Scarff — leaving only Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle at the position.
