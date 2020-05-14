SELINSGROVE – The unprecedented cancellation of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic was especially painful for the senior class of 2020. The Landmark Conference is honoring this class of student-athletes as the conference Spring All-Sportsmanship Teams, to celebrate them for their years of contributions to their respective programs at each of the conference’s eight member schools.
The Landmark announced the 2020 Spring All-Sportsmanship Teams this weekand 57 Susquehanna University student-athletes were honored on the teams.
Baseball
Alex Burman (Wallingford/Episcopal), Brendan Damiano (Little Falls, N.J./Passaic Valley), Anthony Dombrowski(Pompton Plains, N.J./Don Bosco), Bobby Grigas (Frackville/North Schuylkill), Nathan Madden (Huntington Beach, Calif.), Justin Miller (Rockaway, N.J./Seton Hall), Alec Ranck (Honey Brook/Twin Valley), Sean Rodriguez (Nutley, N.J./Nutley), Craig Roumes (Succasunna, N.J./Roxbury), and Tyson Thrush (Bloomsburg/Bloomsburg)
Men’s Golf
Jon Pierce (Shrewsbury, N.J./Red Bank) and Alex Wager (Lancaster/Manheim Township)
Women’s Golf
Kira Hunter (Williamsport/Loyalsock Township)
Men’s Lacrosse
Joe Acquaviva (Wyckoff, N.J./Don Bosco), Logan Bruce (Cleveland, Ohio/University), Patrick Donnelly (Webster, N.Y./Webster-Schroeder), Jacob Fox (Brookfield, Conn./Brookfield), Jack Harper (Brecksville, Ohio/Brecksville-Broadview),Michael Hatala (Glen Cove, N.Y./Glen Cove), Tyler Lewis (Kinnelon, N.J./Kinnelon), Preston Ouellette (Trumbull, Conn./St. Joseph), James Thomson (Maplewood, N.J./Columbia), Josh Weaver (Bel Air, Md./C. Milton Wright), and Erik Wilhelm (Fair Lawn, N.J./Fair Lawn)
Women’s Lacrosse
Mel Barracato (Flanders, N.J./Pope John XXIII), Libby Dex (Coopersburg/Southern Lehigh), Stephanie Dowling (Berkeley Heights, N.J./Livingston), Christine Hoerman (Glenmoore/Downingtown), Caroline Ray (Portland, Maine/Cheverus), Gabi Toohey (Oradell, N.J./River Dell)
Softball
Kasey Bost (Eldersburg, Md./Liberty), Morgan Derrick (Basking Ridge, N.J./Ridge), Samantha Duplissey (Millersville/Penn Manor), Emily Lear (Elmira, N.Y./Edison), Amanda Robinson (Wayne, N.J./Wayne Valley), Amanda Seckinger(Glenmoore/Downingtown), and Ellen Smith (Breinigsville/Northwestern Lehigh)
Men’s Tennis
Taylor Swim (Phillipsburg, N.J./Phillipsburg)
Women’s Tennis
Isabella Ferrari (Kinnelon, N.J./Kinnelon) and Amy Jennings (Canandaigua, N.Y./Canandaigua)
Men’s Track & Field
Mikah Christian (Bowie, Md./Bowie), Andrew DeBastiani (Camp Hill/Trinity), Donovan Gayles (Mount Olive, N.J./Mount Olive), Dylan Heisey (Harrisburg/McDevitt), Kashief Hyatt (Upper Marlboro, Md./Wise), Devon Lindeman (Freemansburg/Liberty), Robert Marks (Mount Holly, N.J./Rancocas Valley), Chris Petraskie (Shamokin/Shamokin), Danial Shelton(District Heights, Md./Wise), and Spencer Smith (Clementon, N.J./Highland)
Women’s Track & Field
Emily Eck (Catawissa/Southern Columbia), Maya Khanna (Shamokin/Lourdes), Morgan Markle (Millerstown/Greenwood), Katherine Mayer (Vienna, Va./Oakton), Alexa Pietrini (Southbury, Conn./Pomperaug), Samantha Reed (Lewisburg/Lewisburg), and Erin Reese (Lock Haven/Central Mountain)
Barracato and Thrush were honored with their second Spring All-Sportsmanship Award.
The All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. The student-athletes selected demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness in defeat. They are ambassadors for the team, both on and off the field, and galvanize their teammates toward their goals. These student-athletes exhibit respect for themselves, teammates, coaches, opponents, officials, spectators, and the greater campus community.
The All-Sportsmanship Team was created by the Landmark Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) in 2013 as a way to highlight student-athletes who are making an impact. The Landmark previously awarded a Sportsmanship Cup before the All-Sportsmanship Team replaced the Cup for the 2013-14 academic year.
