National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77 New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66 Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65 N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45 Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84 Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88 Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60 Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57 Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97 Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81 Philadelphia 0 2 1 .000 59 87 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62 Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92 Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86 Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61 L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 34, Baltimore 20

Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m. Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Playoff glance

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2), 5:07 p.m. (TBS) Wednesday, Sept. 30: Toronto (Ryu 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 4:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Toronto (Walker 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2)

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Oakland (Luzardo 3-2), 3:08 p.m. (ESPN) Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 3:10 p.m. (ESPN) x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland

Minnesota vs. Houston

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston (Greinke 3-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 6-1), 2:08 p.m. (ABC) Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston at Minnesota (Berríos 5-4), 1:08 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Houston at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0)

Cleveland vs. New York Yankees

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN) Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN) x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees (Happ 2-2 or Garcia 3-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2)

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:08 p.m. (ESPN) Thursday, Oct. 1: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta vs. Cincinnati

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Cincinnati (Bauer 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 12:08 p.m. (ESPN) Thursday, Oct. 1: Cincinnati (Castillo 4-6) at Atlanta x-Friday, Oct. 2: Cincinnati at Atlanta

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-5 or Darvish 8-3), 2:08 p.m. (ABC) Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3 or Hendricks 6-5) x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs

San Diego vs. St. Louis

Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis (Kim 3-0) at San Diego (Lamet 3-1), 5:08 p.m. (ESPN2) Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis at San Diego x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis at San Diego

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

(All Games on TBS) Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner At San Diego Monday, Oct. 5: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner Tuesday, Oct. 6: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner x-Friday, Oct. 9: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner Oakland-Chicago White Sox winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner At Los Angeles Monday, Oct. 5: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner Tuesday, Oct. 6: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner x-Friday, Oct. 9: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner

National League

San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner At Arlington, Texas Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB) Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1 or MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego-St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS) Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati winner At Houston Tuesday, Oct. 6: Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati winner (FS1 or MLB) Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati (FS1 or MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta-Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1 or MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta-Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati (FS1)

National Basketball Association

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

L.A. Lakers, Miami

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tampa Bay 4, Dallas 2

Saturday, September 19: Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1 Monday, September 21: Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2 Wednesday, September 23: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 2 Friday, September 25: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT Saturday, September 26: Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, 2OT Monday, September 28: Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHPs Dillon Tate, Evan Phillips and Kohl Stewart, 1B Chris Davis and LF Anthony Santander from the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Tyler Nevin, 3B Andrew Velazquez, C Austin Wynns and RHP Dean Kremer from alternate training site. BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 2B Yario Munoz, RHP Domingo Tapia and LHP Josh Taylor from the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Marcus Wilson, SS C.J. Chatham, LHPs Yoan Aybar, Matt Hall, and Jeffrey Springs, C Deivy Grullon, RHPs Robinson Leyer and Robert Stock from alternate training site. DETROIT TIGERS — Activated 3B Jeimer Candelario and SS Willi Castro from the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Zack Short, RHPs Beau Burrows, Anthony Castro, Kyle Funkhouser, Franklin Perez, Dereck Rodriguez and John Schreiber, LF Travis Demeritte, Cs Jake Rogers and Grayson Greiner from alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Greg Holland, RF Jorge Soler and CF Bubba Sartling from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Scott Blewett, Ronald Bolanos and Kevin McCarthy, SSs Lucius Fox and Jeison Guzman, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez, 2B Erick Mejia, LHP Gabe Speier and C Meibrys Viloria from alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated 2Bs Franklin Barreto and Luis Rengifo from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Jaime Barria, Kyle Keller, Keynan Middleton and Gerardo Reyes, LHPs Dillon Peters, Jose Quijada, Jose Suarez and Hector Yan, 1B Matt Thaiss from alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated CF Jake Fraley, C Luis Torrens, 3B Dylan Moore (7-day), 2Bs Sam Haggerty and Shed Long Jr. from the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Donovan Walton, LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHPs Seth Frankoff, Ian Hamilton and Art Warren from alternate training site. TEXAS RANGERS — Activated SS Elvis Andrus, C Jose Trevino, LHP Joely Rodriguez, OF Danny Santana, 3Bs Sherten Apostel and Yadiel Rivera from the 10-day IL. Recalled RFs Adolis Garcia and Scott Heineman, RHPs Luke Farrell, Ian Gibaut and Tyler Phillips from alternate training site. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated 2B Domingo Leyba from the restricted list. Activated 3B Josh Rojas from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Bo Takahashi, Emilio Vargas, Artie Lewicki, Jon Duplantier, Kevin Ginkel, Humberto Mejia, and Joel Payamps, LHP Travis Bergen, 1B Kevin Cron and 2B Andy Young from alternate training site. Designated LHP Joe Mantiply for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated 3B Nolan Arenado, RHP Jon Gray, INFs Chris Owings and Brendan Rodgers from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHPS Ben Bowden and Philip Diehl, RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez, Antonio Santos, and Jesus Tinoco, C Dom Nunez and OF Yonathan Daza from alternate training site. Reinstated RHP Justin Lawrence from the restricted list. Designated LHP James Pazos for assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Cole Percival to a minor league contract. MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Yoelvis Burguillos to a minor league contract. NEW YORK METS — Activated RF Michael Conforto, SS Andres Gimenez, CF Jake Marisnick and RHP Erasmo Ramirez from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Franklyn Kilome, Paul Sewald, Ariel Jurado and Drew Smith, Cs Patrick Mazeika and Ali Sanchez, LHPs Thomas Szapucki and Daniel Zamora from alternate training site. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHPs Jake Arrieta and Heath Hembree, RF Kyle Garlick and 1B Rhys Hoskins from the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak, RHPs Victor Arano, Mauricio Llovera, Adonis Medina and Ramon Rosso, LHPs Garrett Cleavinger, Cole Irvin and Cristopher Sanchez from alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Actviated CF Jason Martin, RHPs Tyler Bashlor and Kyle Crick, SSs Kevin Newman and Cole Tucker and C Jacob Stalling (7-day) from the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Oneil Cruz, RHPs Carson Fulmer, Nick Mears and Cody Ponce, 1B Will Craig and LHP Brandon Waddell from alternate training site. Transferred CF Anthony Alford from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL retroactive to Sept. 21. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated C Chadwick Tromp, CF Luis Alexander Basabe, RHPs Sam Coonrod and Trevor Gott from the 10-day IL. Recalled RF Jaylin Davis, 1B Chris Shaw, RHP Melvin Adon, LHPs Anthony Banda, Conner Menez, and Andrew Suarez from alternate training site. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated SS Carter Kieboom, RF Adam Eaton, 2B Howie Kendrick, LHP Sean Doolittle, RHPs Dakota Bacus, Aaron Barrett, James Bourque, Javy Guerra and Tanner Rainey from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Raudy Read, SS Adrian Sanchez and RHP Austen Williams from alternate training site. BASKETBALL DETROIT PISTONS — Named Britta Brown senior director of basketball administration. Named Tony Leotti senior director of strategy and systems. Named Harold Ellis and Ryan West pro personnel evaluators. Named Michael Lindo director of player and family engagement. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated CB Jordan Miller from suspension. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Tavon Young on the IR. Activated S Jordan Richards from the practice squad. Signed CB Terrell Bonds and CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Kai Forbath from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Jurrell Casey and LB Austin Calitro on the IR. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S A.J. Moore on the IR. Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the active roster. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Steven Hauschka and DT Daniel Ekuale to the active roster. Waived/injured K Brandon Wright. Optioned OL Jared Hilbers and K Alrick Rosas to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Luther Kirk to the practice squad. Released DB Nate Meadors. HOCKEY National Hockey League CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract. DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract extension. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Yakov Trenin to SKA Saint Petersburg (Kontinental Hockey League) until the start of the 2020-2021 season. SOCCER Major League Soccer SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Roman Torres from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2021 draft. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired G Evan Bush from Montreal in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. COLLEGE TUSCULUM — Named Eveline Parsons women’s basketball graduate assistant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.