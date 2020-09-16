Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 29 20 .592 _ Miami 24 22 .522 3½ Philadelphia 24 23 .511 4 New York 21 27 .438 7½ Washington 17 29 .370 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 29 20 .592 _ St. Louis 21 22 .488 5 Cincinnati 24 26 .480 5½ Milwaukee 22 25 .468 6 Pittsburgh 14 33 .298 14
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 34 15 .694 _ San Diego 32 18 .640 2½ San Francisco 23 24 .489 10 Colorado 22 25 .468 11 Arizona 18 31 .367 16
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1 Boston 2, Miami 0 Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1 Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1 Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1 Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3 Colorado 3, Oakland 1 Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5 L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1 Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8 San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m. Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Morejon 2-0), 4:10 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 31 17 .646 _ New York 27 21 .563 4 Toronto 26 21 .553 4½ Baltimore 21 27 .438 10 Boston 18 31 .367 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 32 16 .667 _ Minnesota 30 20 .600 3 Cleveland 26 22 .542 6 Detroit 21 26 .447 10½ Kansas City 20 29 .408 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 30 19 .612 _ Houston 24 24 .500 5½ Seattle 22 26 .458 7½ Los Angeles 20 29 .408 10 Texas 17 31 .354 12½
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Miami 0 Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1 N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6 Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1 Detroit 6, Kansas City 0 Houston 4, Texas 1 Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2 Colorado 3, Oakland 1 Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5 Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8 San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m. Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m. Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m. Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Denver 4, L.A. Clippers 3 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85 Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105 Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver 104, L.A. Clippers 89
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 1, Boston 0 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Friday, Sept. 18: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
WNBA
Playoff glance
SINGLE ELIMINATION GAMES Tuesday, September 15: Connecticut 94, Chicago 81 Tuesday, September 15: Phoenix 85, Washington 84 Thursday, September 17: Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, September 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, September 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, September 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3 Sunday, September 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Tuesday, September 15: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT x-Thursday, September 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, September 19: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
