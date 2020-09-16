Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 29 20 .592 _ Miami 24 22 .522 3½ Philadelphia 24 23 .511 4 New York 21 27 .438 7½ Washington 17 29 .370 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 29 20 .592 _ St. Louis 21 22 .488 5 Cincinnati 24 26 .480 5½ Milwaukee 22 25 .468 6 Pittsburgh 14 33 .298 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 34 15 .694 _ San Diego 32 18 .640 2½ San Francisco 23 24 .489 10 Colorado 22 25 .468 11 Arizona 18 31 .367 16

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1 Boston 2, Miami 0 Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1 Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1 Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1 Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3 Colorado 3, Oakland 1 Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5 L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1 Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8 San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m. Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Morejon 2-0), 4:10 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 31 17 .646 _ New York 27 21 .563 4 Toronto 26 21 .553 4½ Baltimore 21 27 .438 10 Boston 18 31 .367 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 32 16 .667 _ Minnesota 30 20 .600 3 Cleveland 26 22 .542 6 Detroit 21 26 .447 10½ Kansas City 20 29 .408 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 30 19 .612 _ Houston 24 24 .500 5½ Seattle 22 26 .458 7½ Los Angeles 20 29 .408 10 Texas 17 31 .354 12½

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Miami 0 Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1 N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6 Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1 Detroit 6, Kansas City 0 Houston 4, Texas 1 Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2 Colorado 3, Oakland 1 Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5 Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8 San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m. Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m. Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m. Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Denver 4, L.A. Clippers 3 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85 Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105 Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver 104, L.A. Clippers 89

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Miami 1, Boston 0 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Friday, Sept. 18: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

WNBA

Playoff glance

SINGLE ELIMINATION GAMES Tuesday, September 15: Connecticut 94, Chicago 81 Tuesday, September 15: Phoenix 85, Washington 84 Thursday, September 17: Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, September 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, September 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, September 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3 Sunday, September 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Tuesday, September 15: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT x-Thursday, September 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, September 19: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas 4, Vegas 1 Sunday, September 6: Dallas 1, Vegas 0 Tuesday, September 8: Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, September 10: Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT Saturday, September 12: Dallas 2, Vegas 1 Monday, September 14: Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT

Transactions

BASEBALL American League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Kyle Hart on the 45-day IL. Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from alternate training site. Placed RHP Andrew Tiggs on 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 21. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Bernado Flores Jr. to alternate training site. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 2B Cesar Hernandez on the paternity list. Recalled SS Yu Chang from alternate training site. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Grayson Greiner to alternate training site. Recalled C Eric Haase from alternate training site. Placed 2B Jonathan Schoop on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 13. Activated 3B Niko Goodrum from the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Giancarlo Stanton and INF Gio Urshela from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mike Ford and INF/OF Miguel Andujar to alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to the alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES Activated OF Giancarlo Stanton and 3B Gio Urshela from the 10-day IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Brandon Brennan from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to alternate training site. Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Oliver Drake from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day IL. TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF Willie Calhoun from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Luis Garcia for assignment. Optioned OF Scott Heineman to alternate training site. Signed INF Austin Romine to a minor league contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned C Caleb Joseph to alternate training site. Traded RHP Justin Miller to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for international cap space. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jasseel De La Cruz from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF Aristides Aquino from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP R.J. Alaniz from alternate training site. Designated OF Nick Williams for assignment. Placed RHP Jose De Leon on the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Eugenio Suarez on the paternity list. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF Justin Turner from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Activated INF Sean Rodriguez from the 60-day IL. Placed 2B Isan Diaz on the 60-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Justin Topa to alternate training site. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 1B Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day IL. Designated 2B Ronald Torreyes for assignment. Activated OF Roman Quinn from the 7-day IL. Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger from alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Cody Ponce and OF Jason Martin to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Blake Cederlind from the alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Tanner Rainey on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Aaron Barrett from the alternate training site. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived T Timon Parris. Released CB Josh Hawkins from the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed G Xavier Su’a-Filo on the IR. Waived CB Torry McTyler. Claimed K Austin Seibert off waivers. Placed DE Amani Bledsoe on the active roster. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed TE Blake Jarwin, LB Leighton Vander Esch and OL Cam Erving on the IR. Signed CB Brandon Carr. DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Justin Coleman on the IR. Signed DE Kareem Martin to the practice squad. Released DE Jonathan Wynn. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Pharaoh Brown. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived S Dallin Leavitt. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Drue Tranquill on the IR. Placed LB Asmar Bilal to the active roster. NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Kalen Ballage. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Vinny Curry on the IR. Added G Sua Opeta to the active roster. Signed TE Jordan Franks to the practice squad. Signed G Jamon Brown. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Cody Hollister. Added OLB Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad. Removed OLB Jamal Davis from the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Fabian Zetterlund to HC Vita Hasten (HockeyAllsvenskan). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Peter Laviolette head coach. COLLEGE TEMPLE — Names Chris Jones interim senior associated AD for athletics development.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.