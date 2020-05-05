WILLIAMSPORT — A pioneering figure in women’s athletics at Lycoming College, Deb Holmes passed away after a valiant battle with cancer on Friday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
“Deb was not just my coach, she was a wonderful mentor,” Kelly Wehrung ’96 said. “She embodied what it meant to be a strong, successful, independent woman.”
Celebration of life details will be updated as they are finalized.
“Deb always had the best interests of her athletes and students at heart,” Lycoming College assistant director of athletics and head women’s basketball coach Christen Ditzler said. “She was a wonderful mentor to us ‘young’ coaches in the Athletic Department, always willing to listen and provide a sounding board. Deb attacked life with courage and a great sense of humor. Her laughter brightened our day.”
Head wrestling coach Roger Crebs, who shared an office wall with Holmes for almost 20 years said, “She was our legend. She was a good role model for everyone and great to have in the office.”
Holmes, born on Sept. 19, 1950, was nearly a lifelong resident of Lycoming county, growing up in South Williamsport and graduating from Williamsport High School, before attending Penn State, where she was a member of the softball team from 1969-71.
After serving as the social director at Pocono Manor Inn, Holmes came back to Williamsport in 1976 when she was hired as an instructor of physical education at Lycoming College. She also immediately picked up a new title as the women’s tennis coach, a position she held for the next 34 years.
By November of that year, she was also tasked with starting a women’s basketball team. With just little Hilltop Gymnasium and wrestling and men’s basketball already practicing in the gym, court time was a logistical issue for the team in its early years. By 1978, she had helped elevate the team to varsity status and worked with Director of Athletics Dutch Burch to gain the cooperation of the existing sports programs to use the gym for the women’s basketball team.
The opening of Lamade Gym in 1980, complete with a wrestling room, helped alleviate the women’s basketball program’s issues with finding space and time to practice.
During the team’s first season, it won just one game, a 60-54 triumph over Williamsport Area Community College on Jan. 22, 1978. After the game, Holmes’ comments to the school newspaper, The Spectator, were similar to ones she gave after any of her team’s accomplishments. “It was the best game they’ve all played, and they all blended together well. It was a tremendous job because everyone gave 200 percent.”
Just two years later, Holmes women’s basketball team was playing nearly twice as many games as it had during its first year and it was enjoying its first of two straight .500 or better finishes. Always a coach that stressed the importance of team efforts, she told the Sun-Gazette of her 1980-81 team, “I always tell my players that we have five scoring threats and five defensive threats on the court at all times.”
While the women’s basketball team began to develop, so too did the women’s tennis program, which won just two matches in Holmes’ first two seasons. By 1981, the team had finished 4-0 in the MAC Northern Division and reached the conference title match, coming during a run of five .500 or better seasons in six years.
Deanna (Cappo) Kirn was one of Holmes’ top players in that era, earning the College’s Pocahontas Award (Most Outstanding Female Athlete) in 1984 and was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. “Deb was my tennis coach, but also a wonderful friend,” she said. “Deb was there for me on and off the court, during and after, the tennis season. She had that personal touch to make everyone feel special. She connected with her players and understood their needs. One time I missed a bus to Philly, and she drove me to the next town to get on it so I could still make my airplane. That was who she was!”
In 1987, she became the chair of the physical education department, a position that she held until her retirement from the college in 2013. In that role, she also served as an academic advisor for hundreds of students in the ensuing parts of four decades. A noted historian for the athletic department, her master’s thesis at Penn State was a history of the men’s athletic programs at Lycoming College.
In the mid-’90s, Holmes led the team through its most prosperous period in program history, as the 1993 team started a run of 10 straight winning seasons. The 1997, 1998 and 2000 teams won Freedom League regular-season titles, giving her a total of four in her career.
By the time she retired as the women’s tennis coach in 2009, she had won a school-record 137 wins and made eight appearances in the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship, advancing to the conference’s title match in 1982 and 1999. She also coached one MAC Individual Champion, Cricket Temple, in 1999.
Holmes also took pride in her student-athletes’ successes in the classroom and helped the team achieve ITA All-Academic Team honors in four of her last five seasons and she also mentored 2006 MAC Scholar Athlete, Josemar Castillo ’06.
Holmes was inducted into Lycoming’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012, alongside her former student-athlete in Meredith (Moerschbacher) Leader ’03.
After her retirement, Holmes gave even more time to several community organizations that she had spent time helping at, including Daniel’s Closet, a free clothing community outreach ministry at Williamsport’s Redeemer Lutheran Church, and at the Lycoming County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
