DANVILLE – Entries are now being accepted for one of the first open golf events of the season in northeastern Pennsylvania. The FVR Memorial Men’s Golf Invitational, a four-ball (better-ball of partners) event will be contested June 5-7 on the 6,750-yard David Gordon layout at The Golf Club at Frosty Valley Resort, Danville.
For tournament information and application visit the club’s web site at frosty-valley.com/fvrmemorial.
This summer’s tournament will be contested in honor of Eugene M. Hamilton, a member of Frosty Valley since 1965, who passed away at the age of 96 in September 2019. The inaugural honoree had a passion for and commitment to the game of golf. He appreciated and modeled the honor, integrity and, most importantly, the friendships that are the basic principles of golf.
Entries are limited to the first 96 teams for male amateur competitors 16 years of age and older. Various competitions designed to entice the casual to elite golfers consisting of three rounds in four divisions of play: Open, Senior (55-64 years of age), Super Seniors (65 and up) and a Memorial Division available to players of all abilities.
An entry fee includes three rounds of play (including cart), tee gift, prizes, two meals each day of the event, full use of available FVR facilities including practice facilities (range balls provided).
Final deadline for all entries is 5 p.m. May 27. Questions regarding the event as well as inquiries regarding limited sponsorship opportunities still available for the event may be directed to Gary Sohosky, PGA Professional, by calling the FVR Pro Shop.
