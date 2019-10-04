With Saturday being the opening day of the statewide archery deer season, I thought this column would be the perfect opportunity to look back and see just how much bow hunting has changed over the years.
Can you remember when bow hunting was more a walk in the woods than it was a serious attempt to bring home a deer? I can. Back in the ‘60s and early ‘70s hunting with a bow meant using either a long bow or a recurve — very primitive, very short-range tools of the trade. On top of that, us old folks who bow hunted back then were limited to taking only one deer a year. If you chose to harvest an antlerless deer you could kiss your firearms buck season good bye. That alone meant very few deer were harvested by bow hunters.
Today, with the legalization of not only compounds, but also crossbows, becoming a good shot with a bow has definitely become easier. Yes, it still requires practice, but let’s be honest – not only is today’s archer typically more accurate than his or her counterpart of the ‘60s and early ‘70s, they have increased range as well. Add to this the opportunity to harvest multiple deer and is it any wonder why archery hunting has become hugely popular?
With the advancement in bows has also come an increased knowledge of whitetails and how they live their lives. This knowledge has led to the use of tree stands, pop-up ground blinds, cover scents, attractant scents, camouflage, range finders and a long list of other equipment that’s now considered everyday essentials. In other words, archery and archery equipment has advanced by leaps and bounds, turning archery into not only a recreational pastime, but a hugely important deer management tool. A tool that will only grow in importance as our state becomes less rural and more urbanized.
The modern bow hunter does have one very important thing in common with the archer of my youth — the love and respect for wildlife and the beauty of nature. Let’s hope that continues for generations to come.
Larry Hendricks is an avid outdoorsman from Union County.
