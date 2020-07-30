National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 2 1 .667 _

Atlanta 3 3 .500 ½

New York 3 3 .500 ½

Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1

Washington 2 4 .333 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 4 2 .667 _

Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1

St. Louis 2 3 .400 1½

Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2

Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 4 1 .800 _

Los Angeles 4 2 .667 ½

San Diego 4 2 .667 ½

San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½

Arizona 2 4 .333 2½

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Oakland 1

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Today’s Games

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.