National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 2 1 .667 _
Atlanta 3 3 .500 ½
New York 3 3 .500 ½
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1
Washington 2 4 .333 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667 _
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1
St. Louis 2 3 .400 1½
Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 4 1 .800 _
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 ½
San Diego 4 2 .667 ½
San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½
Arizona 2 4 .333 2½
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 5, Oakland 1
Texas 7, Arizona 4
Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings
San Francisco 7, San Diego 6
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Today’s Games
Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Boston (Pérez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
