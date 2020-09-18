SELINSGROVE - The Little Brown Jug is staying at Mifflinburg.
Behind a two-touchdown performance from senior quarterback Jacob Reitz, Mifflinburg held on to take a 17-14 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory Friday over Lewisburg at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
After a string of six consecutive victories in the Little Brown Jug Game by Lewisburg, Mifflinburg (1-1 overall and HAC-II) has now claimed the trophy in back-to-back seasons.
"(Winning for the second year in a row) is so sweet, and I'm so proud of my guys," said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. "They are so excited about this and it's great for Wildcat Nation, that's for sure."
Lewisburg coach Marc Persing was more succinct with his postgame response, "I'll make it quick - changes will be made," he said.
Following a sloppily played first quarter where each team had trouble holding onto the football, Lewisburg (0-2, 0-2) got on the board first on an 11-yard run by Cam Michaels with 6:37 left before halftime.
The Wildcats answered right back as they put together a 13-play, 69-yard drive that culminated with a Gabe Stetler 27-yard field goal.
"That's the way these rivalry games go. Both sides knew it was going to be tough and we knew it was going to be a game like this," said Dressler. "Everybody played tough and things were just back-and-forth, back-and-forth, and the kids just stuck with it."
Mifflinburg picked up right where it left off in the first half as the Wildcats marched 75 yards down the field on the opening play of the second half.
The drive, which was highlighted by six carries for 63 yards by Andrew Diehl, including big gains of 27 and 18 yards, didn't result in a touchdown as Reitz's pass to Colin Miller in the endzone was defended by Logan Callison.
Although its previous series failed to reach pay dirt, Mifflinburg's ensuing possession reached its mark as Reitz carried the ball in from six yards to give the Wildcats a 10-7 lead with 1:43 left in the third.
The Wildcats then forced the Green Dragons to go three-and-out on their next series before tacking on seven more points.
Reitz scored again, this time from two yards out on a 2nd-and-goal play to make the score 17-7 with 5:54 left.
"The line did awesome. The line blocked well to win us the game," said Reitz. "The touchdowns were both due to the line, really. They blocked for me and I ran behind them - and I got in. That's the only reason (I scored).
"I just had to follow (center Emmanuel Ulrich), and the whole line right in," added Reitz.
Mifflinburg wasn't out of the woods yet as Lewisburg responded with a 56-yard drive that ended with another 11-yard run by Michaels.
However, the Wildcats recovered the on-side kick attempt by the Green Dragons and they were able to salt away the rest of the clock thanks to an interception by Cannon Griffith.
"The kids had fire in their eyes at halftime, and when we came out (in the second half) they just had the confidence, and that's what I asked of them this week - play with confidence - and they definitely showed it," said Dressler. That was a big second half in a lot of ways. There was a lot of growth there, and when the line comes over and says keep running quarterback sneaks coach. What else do you say?
"You got to love you line, and they put it on their shoulders," Dressler added. "We came up short on fourth down (to run out the clock late in the game), but Cannon came up huge with the interception. It was a great team effort all around."
Mifflinburg 17, Lewisburg 14
at Selinsgrove Area High School
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg (1-1);0;3;7;7 - 17
Lewisburg (0-2);0;7;0;7 - 14
;Miff;Lew
First downs;17;7
Rushes-net yards;46-151;25-112
Passing yards;77;49
Passing;11-16-0;3-5-1
Fumbles-lost;2-1;4-1
Penalties-yards;3-15;7-68
Order of scoring
Second quarter
Lew-Cam Michaels 11 run (Jack Dieffenderfer kick), 6:37.
Miff-FG, Gabe Stetler 27 yards, :00
Third quarter
Miff-Jacob Reitz 6 run (Stetler kick), 1:43.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Reitz 2 run (Stetler kick), 5:54.
Lew-Michaels 11 run (Dieffenderfer kick), 3:33.
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 28-139; Jacob Reitz 12-8, 2 TDs; Tyler Foltz 2-4; John Darrup 2-2; team 2-(-2). Lewisburg: Max Moyers 9-78; Ethan Dominick 5-33; Cam Michaels 5-17, 2 TDs; Jack Landis 5-0; team 1-(-16).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Reitz 11-16-0 for 77 yards. Lewisburg: Dominick 1-2-1 for 31 yards; Landis 2-3-0 for 18 yards.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 5-38; Diehl 4-21; Lucas Whittaker 1-15; Jacob Bingaman 1-3. Lewisburg: Michaels 1.
Interceptions: Mifflinburg, Cannon Griffith.
