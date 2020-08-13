Local golf

Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton

Retirees League standings

American Conference

Place Won Lost 1 Lawver — Meckley 17.5 9.5 T2 Shellenberger — Steinbach 16 11 T2 J Hans — Hockenbrock 16 11 4 D Allen — Fritzges 15.5 11.5 T5 Fama — Rupert 14.5 12.5 T5 Babcock — Houseknecht 14.5 12.5 7 Bower — McRoberts 14 13 8 Day — Roth 13.5 13.5 T9 R Allen — Klein 13 14 T9 Neuer — Neuer 13 14 11 Houser — Mausteller 12 15 12 Batman — Callenberger 11.5 15.5 13 Neuhard — Reynolds 10.5 16.5 14 Frey — Troutman 7.5 19.5

National Conference

1 Strosser — Talhelm 19.5 7.5 2 R Fisher — Zimmerman 19 8 3 Aunkst — Bachman 18.5 8.5 4 Knouse — Z Fisher 16 11 T5 Dooris — Harris 13.5 13.5 T5 Rupert — Temple 13.5 13.5 T5 Knarr — Ryan 13.5 13.5 8 Boatman — Laidacker 11.5 15.5 9 Andrews — Peterman 11 16 10 LaRoche — Latsha 9.5 17.5 11 Dupes — Scampone 8.5 18.5 12 D Hans — Moser 8 19

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 8 4 .667 _ Atlanta 11 9 .550 1 Washington 6 8 .429 3 New York 8 11 .421 3½ Philadelphia 5 8 .385 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 12 3 .800 _ St. Louis 2 3 .400 5 Cincinnati 8 10 .444 5½ Milwaukee 7 9 .438 5½ Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 12 6 .667 _ Los Angeles 12 7 .632 ½ San Diego 11 8 .579 1½ Arizona 8 11 .421 4½ San Francisco 8 12 .400 5

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 13, Colorado 7 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2 Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2 Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4 N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6 Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4 Houston 5, San Francisco 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3 Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0 Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game Washington (Voth 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1), 1:10 p.m. Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-0), 5:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-1), 7:15 p.m. San Diego (Paddack 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 12 6 .667 _ Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 1½ Baltimore 9 7 .563 2 Toronto 6 9 .400 4½ Boston 6 12 .333 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 12 7 .632 _ Detroit 9 7 .563 1½ Chicago 10 9 .526 2 Cleveland 10 9 .526 2 Kansas City 8 11 .421 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 13 6 .684 _ Texas 8 9 .471 4 Houston 8 10 .444 4½ Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6 Seattle 7 13 .350 6½

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5 Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2 Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2 Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4 Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5 Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4 Houston 5, San Francisco 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3 Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings Texas 7, Seattle 4 Thursday’s Games St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at Boston (Hart 0-0), 4:30 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Friday’s Games Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB y-Toronto 52 19 .732 — x-Boston 48 23 .676 4 x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 10½ x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 17 New York 21 45 .318 28½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB y-Miami 44 28 .611 — x-Orlando 32 40 .444 12 Charlotte 23 42 .354 17½ Washington 24 47 .338 19½ Atlanta 20 47 .299 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 56 16 .778 — x-Indiana 44 28 .611 12 Chicago 22 43 .338 30½ Detroit 20 46 .303 33 Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Houston 44 27 .620 — x-Dallas 43 31 .581 2½ Memphis 33 39 .458 11½ San Antonio 32 38 .457 11½ New Orleans 30 41 .423 14

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Denver 46 26 .639 — x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620 1½ x-Utah 43 28 .606 2½ Portland 34 39 .466 12½ Minnesota 19 45 .297 23

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 52 18 .743 — x-L.A. Clippers 48 23 .676 4½ Phoenix 33 39 .458 20 Sacramento 30 41 .423 22½ Golden State 15 50 .231 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 108, Houston 104 Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121 Oklahoma City 116, Miami 115 L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Memphis, 4 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 6:30 p.m. New Orleans at Orlando, 9 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 6 3 .667 — Indiana 3 5 .375 2½ Washington 3 5 .375 2½ Connecticut 3 6 .333 3 Atlanta 2 7 .222 4 New York 1 7 .125 4½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 8 1 .889 — Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1½ Minnesota 6 2 .750 1½ Los Angeles 5 3 .625 2½ Phoenix 5 4 .556 3 Dallas 3 6 .333 5

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 70, Dallas 66 Chicago 89, Phoenix 71 Seattle 100, Atlanta 63

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at New York, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Saturday’s Games Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m. Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Toronto

(1)Philadelphia 1, (8)Montreal 0

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD

(2)Tampa Bay 1, (7)Columbus 0

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

(3)Washington 0, (6)N.Y. Islanders 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD

(4)Boston 1, (5)Carolina 0

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Carolina vs. Boston, ppd to August 12 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina vs. Boston, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston vs. Carolina, noon Monday, Aug. 17: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston vs. Carolina, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 1, (8)Chicago 0

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD

(2)Colorado 1, (7)Arizona 0

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona vs. Colorado, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado vs. Arizona, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD

(3)Dallas 0, (6)Calgary 1

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas vs. Calgary, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD

(4)St. Louis 0, (5)Vancouver 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD

Transactions

BASEBALL American League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from alternate training site. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from alternate training site. Placed RHP Andrew Kittridge on the 60-day IL. Invited C Kevan Smith to spring training then sent outright to alternate training site. TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Herget from alternate training site. Invited RHPs Cole Winn and Ricky Vanasco to spring training at alternate training site. Placed RHP Nick Goody on IL. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded 1B Yonder Alonso to the San Diego Padres for cash considerations. CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Trevor Cahill and RHP Dereck Rodriguez from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia and LGP Conner Menez to alternate training site and added to taxi squad. Designated RHP Andrew Triggs for assignment. BASKETBALL NBA — Suspended Milwaukee F Giannis Antetokounmpo one game without pay for headbutting an opponent in an August 11 game against Washington. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived OT Hunter Atkinson. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed HC Sean McDermott to a multi-year contract extension. Activated WR Cole Beasley from the non-football injury list. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Marqui Christian. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to a one-year contract. Waived DT Tyler Clark and DT Jeffery Whatley. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Geoge Obinna. Waived DT Jeffery Whatley. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OT Demar Dotson. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Turner. Waived S Frankie Griffin. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR T.Y. Hilton from the non-football injury list. Waived WR Malik Henry. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated TE James from the PUP list. Signed DE Josh Mauro. Waived WR C.J. Board. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived CB Levonta Taylor. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant. Claimed CB Breon Borders off waivers from Pittsburgh. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Tyler Gauthier. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Mark McLaurin and TE Kyle Markaway. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT William Sweet. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Kemah Siverand. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Travis Jonsen. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Reggie Gilbert on the injured/reserve list. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Announced that Rod Brind’Amour has been find $25,000 for comments made following the game against the Boston Bruins. Western Hockey League VICTORIA ROYALS — Signed F Anthony Wilson, D Nate Misskey and F Reggie Newman. SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned M Camila Martins Pereira to SE Palmeiras. COLLEGE SHENANDOAH — Named Ashley Schuster assistant athletic trainer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.