Local golf
Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton
Retirees League standings
American Conference
Place Won Lost 1 Lawver — Meckley 17.5 9.5 T2 Shellenberger — Steinbach 16 11 T2 J Hans — Hockenbrock 16 11 4 D Allen — Fritzges 15.5 11.5 T5 Fama — Rupert 14.5 12.5 T5 Babcock — Houseknecht 14.5 12.5 7 Bower — McRoberts 14 13 8 Day — Roth 13.5 13.5 T9 R Allen — Klein 13 14 T9 Neuer — Neuer 13 14 11 Houser — Mausteller 12 15 12 Batman — Callenberger 11.5 15.5 13 Neuhard — Reynolds 10.5 16.5 14 Frey — Troutman 7.5 19.5
National Conference
1 Strosser — Talhelm 19.5 7.5 2 R Fisher — Zimmerman 19 8 3 Aunkst — Bachman 18.5 8.5 4 Knouse — Z Fisher 16 11 T5 Dooris — Harris 13.5 13.5 T5 Rupert — Temple 13.5 13.5 T5 Knarr — Ryan 13.5 13.5 8 Boatman — Laidacker 11.5 15.5 9 Andrews — Peterman 11 16 10 LaRoche — Latsha 9.5 17.5 11 Dupes — Scampone 8.5 18.5 12 D Hans — Moser 8 19
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Miami 8 4 .667 _ Atlanta 11 9 .550 1 Washington 6 8 .429 3 New York 8 11 .421 3½ Philadelphia 5 8 .385 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 12 3 .800 _ St. Louis 2 3 .400 5 Cincinnati 8 10 .444 5½ Milwaukee 7 9 .438 5½ Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB Colorado 12 6 .667 _ Los Angeles 12 7 .632 ½ San Diego 11 8 .579 1½ Arizona 8 11 .421 4½ San Francisco 8 12 .400 5
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 13, Colorado 7 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2 Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2 Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4 N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6 Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4 Houston 5, San Francisco 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3 Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0 Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game Washington (Voth 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1), 1:10 p.m. Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-0), 5:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-1), 7:15 p.m. San Diego (Paddack 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 12 6 .667 _ Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 1½ Baltimore 9 7 .563 2 Toronto 6 9 .400 4½ Boston 6 12 .333 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 12 7 .632 _ Detroit 9 7 .563 1½ Chicago 10 9 .526 2 Cleveland 10 9 .526 2 Kansas City 8 11 .421 4
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 13 6 .684 _ Texas 8 9 .471 4 Houston 8 10 .444 4½ Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6 Seattle 7 13 .350 6½
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5 Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2 Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2 Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4 Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5 Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4 Houston 5, San Francisco 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3 Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings Texas 7, Seattle 4 Thursday’s Games St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at Boston (Hart 0-0), 4:30 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Friday’s Games Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB y-Toronto 52 19 .732 — x-Boston 48 23 .676 4 x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 10½ x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 17 New York 21 45 .318 28½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB y-Miami 44 28 .611 — x-Orlando 32 40 .444 12 Charlotte 23 42 .354 17½ Washington 24 47 .338 19½ Atlanta 20 47 .299 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 56 16 .778 — x-Indiana 44 28 .611 12 Chicago 22 43 .338 30½ Detroit 20 46 .303 33 Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB y-Houston 44 27 .620 — x-Dallas 43 31 .581 2½ Memphis 33 39 .458 11½ San Antonio 32 38 .457 11½ New Orleans 30 41 .423 14
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB y-Denver 46 26 .639 — x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620 1½ x-Utah 43 28 .606 2½ Portland 34 39 .466 12½ Minnesota 19 45 .297 23
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 52 18 .743 — x-L.A. Clippers 48 23 .676 4½ Phoenix 33 39 .458 20 Sacramento 30 41 .423 22½ Golden State 15 50 .231 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 108, Houston 104 Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121 Oklahoma City 116, Miami 115 L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 12 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Memphis, 4 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 6:30 p.m. New Orleans at Orlando, 9 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 6 3 .667 — Indiana 3 5 .375 2½ Washington 3 5 .375 2½ Connecticut 3 6 .333 3 Atlanta 2 7 .222 4 New York 1 7 .125 4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 8 1 .889 — Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1½ Minnesota 6 2 .750 1½ Los Angeles 5 3 .625 2½ Phoenix 5 4 .556 3 Dallas 3 6 .333 5
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 70, Dallas 66 Chicago 89, Phoenix 71 Seattle 100, Atlanta 63
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at New York, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Saturday’s Games Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m. Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Toronto
(1)Philadelphia 1, (8)Montreal 0
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD
(2)Tampa Bay 1, (7)Columbus 0
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
(3)Washington 0, (6)N.Y. Islanders 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD
(4)Boston 1, (5)Carolina 0
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Carolina vs. Boston, ppd to August 12 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina vs. Boston, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston vs. Carolina, noon Monday, Aug. 17: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston vs. Carolina, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 1, (8)Chicago 0
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD
(2)Colorado 1, (7)Arizona 0
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona vs. Colorado, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado vs. Arizona, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD
(3)Dallas 0, (6)Calgary 1
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas vs. Calgary, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD
(4)St. Louis 0, (5)Vancouver 1
