Here it is, the end of January and it seems like my “things to do” list is growing by the day. On top of the regular list such as feeding and emptying our coal stove, exercising the dogs, cooking and generally lending a helping hand around the house. I’ve been doing what I can to help prepare for the upcoming Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo. On top of that, the number of birds visiting our backyard feeders has grown to the point that they must be filled every day. The mix of sunflower seeds, scratch and mealworms we usually put out disappears in no time.
I’ve always enjoyed spending time watching wildlife and its truly amazing just how many different species of birds call our area home. While far from an expert at bird identification, I recognize enough different species to be able to tell you we have cardinals, blue jays, juncos, assorted sparrows, nuthatches, downy woodpeckers, flickers, starlings, black-capped chickadees ,doves and the occasional tufted titmouse along with several others that routinely stop by for a quick beakful of food. I’m sure other species such as mice also have found our feeders to be a great place to stop for a quick bite.
With the annual Standard-Journal/Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo taking place on Feb. 15-16, my to-do list also includes putting out banners and posters to help spread the word. I should also soon start attempting to organize the many door prizes that have been piling up in every room of our house. Kids toys, tackle boxes, bait buckets, gift cards, archery gear, fishing tackle, and game calls have all found their way into our home in wait of the expo. I can’t help but think about the many smiles they are sure to bring from both the young and old attending our show.
What else do we need to gather for the expo? Well, I’ll need tables, easels, extension cords, office supplies, seeds, potting soil, candy, table cloths, face paint, and back issues of Valley Outdoors. It seems like the list grows on and on. It’s no wonder that it takes my family numerous pick-up and Jeep loads to get all of our expo supplies to the Mifflinburg Intermediate School in preparation for the big weekend. Oops! I almost forgot – I have to roll, then rubberband and deliver T-shirts celebrating the expo’s 21st year. I better soon get on that!
To say this project keeps the whole family busy would be a huge understatement. Not only is it keeping me as well as my daughter Jamie busy, but my wife Karen has so much to do I can’t tell you how she manages.
I almost forgot the most important chore of all. A chore I truly enjoy, and that’s inviting you the readers to come on out and help us celebrate our love for our outdoor heritage. We sure hope to see you there!
