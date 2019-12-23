LEWISBURG — Bucknell shot 50 percent and took advantage of a 19-point effort from Ellie Mack and a career-high 14 points from Taylor O’Brien to claim a 70-46 victory over Saint Francis at DeGol Arena Saturday afternoon.
It was the fifth straight victory for Bucknell (7-3), who’s now held three of its last four opponents under 50 points. Bucknell shot 50 percent for a second time this season and forced 17 Saint Francis (2-9) turnovers.
Abby Kapp also reached double-figures in the win, sinking three from deep to add 11 points. Tessa Brugler tacked on eight points and eight rebounds. Karson Swogger led Saint Francis with 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting.
The third quarter was one of the best of the season for Bucknell, as the team shot 60 percent, hit 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and outscored Saint Francis 24-9. The Bison’s 20-point run featured eight points from Kapp and a pair of threes from Mack. The Bison entered the final quarter leading 60-34.
Bucknell added 10 points in the fourth, with four coming from freshman Tai Johnson. Gia Hayes, Emma Shaffer, and Carly Krsul also saw fourth quarter minutes. The Red Flash scored 12 with two threes, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
Mack shot 7-for-10 overall and 3-for-6 from the arc to collect her eighth double-digit scoring performance of the season. The senior provided a team-high five assists and a pair of blocks as well. O’Brien, who was making her first collegiate start, has reached double-digits three times on the year. Marly Walls contributed six points, three assists, and two steals, while Autumn Ceppi tacked on six points and a steal.
Bucknell has now won each of its last five contests, holding those opponents to an average of 50.8 points.
The Bison will play one more non-conference game on the road against Stony Brook on Sunday.
Bucknell 70, St. Francis 46
Bucknell (7-3)
Ellie Mack 7-102-3 19; Taylor O’Brien 6-12 0-014; Abby Kapp 4-8 0-0 11; Tessa Brugler 3-8 1-1 8; Marly Walls 3-5 0-1 6; Autumn Ceppi 2-3 2-2 6; Tai Johnson 2-4 0-0 4; Carly Krsul 1-2 0-0 2; Gia Hayes 0-2 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 5-7 70.
St. Francis (2-9)
Karson Swogger 5-142-214; Phee Allen 3-61-2 8; Haley Thomas 3-6 0-0 6; Katie Dettwiller 2-3 2-2 6; Sam Sabino 0-2 0-0 0; Jenna Mastellone 1-12-2 4; Lili Benzel 1-5 0-0 3; MaKenzie Pollard 1-2 0-0 3; Sam Miller 1-4 0-0 2; Jada Dapaa 0-2 0-0 0; Halie Murphy 0-0 0-0 0; Caitlin Carroll 0-0 0-0 0; Kayley Kovac 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 7-7 46.
Halftime: Bucknell 36-25. 3-point goals: Bucknell 9-21 (Mack 3-6; O’Brien 2-5; Kapp 3-7; Brugler 1-1; Walls 0-1; Hayes 0-1); St. Francis 5-16 (Swogger 2-5; Allen 1-1; Thomas 0-2; Sabino 0-2; Benzel 1-4; Pollardl-1; Dapaa 0-1). Rebounds:
Bucknell 31 (Mack and Brugler, 8 each); St. Francis 28 (Dettwiller and Dapaa, 5 each); Assists: Bucknell 19 (Mack 5); St. Francis 8 (Allen and Thomas, 2 each); Steals: Bucknell 8 (Mack and Walls, 2 each); St. Francis 5 (Swogger 2); Blocks: Bucknell 3 (Mack 2); St. Francis 0; Turnovers: Bucknell 9, St. Francis 17. Teams fouls: Bucknell 8, St. Francis 10. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.